NFC Notes: Christian Darrisaw, Jeffery Simmons, Lions, Packers, Vikings

Lions

Dianna Russini of The Athletic expects Tennessee DL Jeffery Simmons to be “off-limits” at the trade deadline but knows teams like the Lions, Ravens, and Vikings “would love” to add to their defense.

NFL Network reports that the Jets have received interest from teams in a potential trade for CB Brandin Echols.

Packers

Green Bay is eighth in the NFL in sacks with 12 different defenders contributing to that total, tied for second-most in the league. Packers DC Jeff Hafley outlined their plan to rotate players and believe in the depth up front.

“We’re in a situation where we have a lot of guys who can do it, and we trust them,” Hafley said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s website. “Because you can’t just say we’re gonna rotate no matter what, you gotta trust the guys, know what they’re doing and they’re good enough to play. So, we’ve been fortunate to do that.”

Packers OC Press Taylor praised the defensive staff for their success throughout the first part of the season.

“They seem to have a lot of fun doing what they’re doing,” Taylor added. “They seem to really know what they’re able and asked to do within the scheme and they’re playing really good football right now.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell announced LT Christian Darrisaw suffered a season-ending torn ACL and MCL to his left knee. (Jonathan Jones)

O'Connell commented on WR Puka Nacua having 100 receiving yards on limited snaps: "Pretty significant for him to go out there and perform like that." (Andrew Krammer)

