NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Baron Browning, 49ers, Cardinals, Cowboys

49ers

49ers LT Trent Williams was glad to see Christian McCaffrey back at practice and is confident he’ll provide an instant impact when he returns.

“Such an amazing feeling to see that 23 out there doing his extensive warmup,” Williams said, via 49ersWebZone. “A million high knees he does before practice, it was great seeing him… Offensive Player of the Year. Really, you could probably put him in any offense, it’s going to make it better. Obviously, our offense is kind of tailor-made to him and some of his strengths, so it’s definitely going to be a tremendous lift for us.”

Williams feels the emergence of Jordan Mason and Isaac Guerendo is a silver lining of McCaffrey being out.

“It’s not one of the things you harp on and just sit and wish how much you had one person,” Williams said. “We would have never heard about [rookie RB Isaac] Guerendo or seen the excellence of [RB Jordan] Mason if Christian was probably healthy, so it’s a silver lining, some of that stuff. And now, we know that we have. Even without having [RB] Elijah [Mitchell], we still have a super deep backfield, and [we’re] improving.”

Cardinals

Cardinals OLB Baron Browning said he didn’t want to be a distraction in Denver, but admitted that he was happy to be traded to Arizona where he can be a starter.

“I didn’t want to be a distraction to my teammates, be a distraction to my unit back in Denver,” Browning said, via PFT. “I was just ready for it to be done just to get this fresh start and show what I can do. I know I’m a starter in this league and I know I can play at a high level, so I’m just really excited about this opportunity to do that here.”

Cowboys

The Eagles are set to square off against the Cowboys in Week 10 with Cooper Rush as Dallas’ starting quarterback. Philadelphia DC Vic Fangio doesn’t expect big changes from the Cowboys with Rush at the helm.

“I don’t think it will change a whole lot,” Fangio said, via ProFootballTalk. “You know, Rush has been there a long time. He knows the offense as well as anybody there does and he’ll operate it efficiently.”