NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Dan Quinn, 49ers, Rams, Seahawks

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan was asked about potential issues with the quad of RB Christian McCaffrey and if he would be affected for the NFC Championship Game.

“No, I heard about that on the TV [broadcast] because some of my family members asked me about it,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “But that’s just what Christian to me always does. He’s always working on his body and stuff. I was told nothing about his quad.”

In his final projection of the 2024 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte has the 49ers getting a third, fifth and two sixth-round picks for the loss of QB Jimmy Garoppolo , DE Samson Ebukam , S Jimmie Ward and LB Azeez Al-Shaair .

, DE , S and LB . Korte adds it’s possible the 49ers could get a fifth for losing DE Charles Omenihu instead of a sixth for Ward depending on where the NFL sets the cutoff. Omenihu was suspended six games this season and it limited his snaps and his standing in the comp pick formula.

Rams

Rams GM Les Snead told reporters that even with more cap space than usual, Los Angeles won’t go crazy in free agency: “It’s going to give you the element of, OK, is there a possible unrestricted free agent that we haven’t really been able to acquire in the past? And it also allows you to, if you do make trades for veterans, you can take on their salaries. It gives you flexibility. I don’t think we’re sitting here today going, ‘Let’s spend all $40 million within the first hour.”

The Athletic's Jourdan Rodrigue expects the Rams to continue to focus on their offensive line after getting much better results in 2023. Starting RG Kevin Dotson and C Coleman Shelton are free agents, and while Los Angeles would like both back Rodrigue doesn't think they'll over-extend.

and C are free agents, and while Los Angeles would like both back Rodrigue doesn’t think they’ll over-extend. Rams starting LT Alaric Jackson is also a free agent but Rodrigue points out the Rams could use a restricted free agent tender to keep him.

is also a free agent but Rodrigue points out the Rams could use a restricted free agent tender to keep him. The Rams have more financial wiggle room, but Rodrigue doesn’t expect them to go crazy in free agency, with the potential exception of a pass rusher or cornerback.

She notes the Rams may start thinking about the future on offense. Veterans like QB Matthew Stafford and WR Cooper Kupp will still be key players in 2024 but Rodrigue notes finding young players who can step in for those two in the future could start to become more of a consideration.

and WR will still be key players in 2024 but Rodrigue notes finding young players who can step in for those two in the future could start to become more of a consideration. In his final projection of the 2024 compensatory picks, Over The Cap’s Nick Korte has the Rams getting a fifth and three sixth-round picks for the loss of QB Baker Mayfield, K Matt Gay, S Nick Scott, and DL A’Shawn Robinson.

Seahawks Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer writes the Seahawks are still interested in Ravens DC Mike Macdonald , but due to logistics won’t be able to conduct a second interview with him until Baltimore’s season is over, even if it’s after the Super Bowl.

, but due to logistics won’t be able to conduct a second interview with him until Baltimore’s season is over, even if it’s after the Super Bowl. Tony Pauline of Sportskeeda, citing league sources, reports Cowboys DC Dan Quinn appears to be the favorite to land the Seahawks’ head coaching job if what he’s hearing is correct.

appears to be the favorite to land the Seahawks’ head coaching job if what he’s hearing is correct. According to Pauline, former Titans HC Mike Vrabel is another candidate “who could come out of nowhere,” given there are several Seahawks players who have expressed Vrabel is best suited for the job.