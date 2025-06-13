NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Davante Adams, Nick Martin, 49ers, Rams

49ers

49ers HC Kyle Shanahan says that RB Christian McCaffrey is “psycho in a good way” and looks incredible as he returns to full health this offseason.

“If I said it, I’d be making up because Christian is — I mean, he is a psycho in a good way and so like he does everything imaginable every single day,” Shanahan said, via Pro Football Talk. “Last year he couldn’t because he was battling injury all last year. And this year he is healthy so he is right back to being who he is always been and it’s really fun to watch.”

49ers

San Francisco added third-round LB Nick Martin in the draft to complement All-Pro LB Fred Warner in the middle of the defense. Warner raved about Martin’s inquisitive attitude and his willingness to learn through their first few on-field practices together.

“I’ve loved everything that Nick has been about since he arrived,” Warner said, via Lindsey Pallares of the team’s website. “I heard the whole story about he said he had my jersey before coming onto the team. In some of those situations, guys don’t want to seem like they’re like ‘too cool’ or I don’t know what it is… But, he’s come in and asked me every single question know to man.”

“I’ve seen the athletic ability flash on the field in the way he closes. He closes space really quickly. He already has the great mindset of want to learn. I’m really happy with where he’s at.”

Rams

After moving on from WR Cooper Kupp, the Rams signed WR Davante Adams to pair with Puka Nacua in the offense. Nacua talked about how Adams immediately provided value by using his experience to bring another viewpoint to the building.

“The positive impact has already been felt from Davante,” Nacua said, via Wyatt Miller of the team’s website. “From the moment he walked in, he has been willing to offer information, to have new drills, to (share) a complete different mindset of somebody who’s played in various offenses, very different schemes and stuff like that.”

Nacua praised Adams’ releases and thinks his ability to create space immediately will do wonders for their offense.

“The suddenness and the ability to steal leverage at the line of scrimmage has been something that (Adams) thrives at, and everybody in the NFL knows that that’s something that is one of his greatest assets. And to be able to figure that out and how that works in our route concepts and the timing of our offense, I’d say that’s been one of the biggest things.”