NFC Notes: Christian McCaffrey, Kyler Murray, 49ers, Cardinals, Seahawks

49ers

49ers RB Christian McCaffrey dealt with multiple injuries last season after a few years of heavy workloads. McCaffrey admitted the short season allowed him to get sufficient recovery time and talked about reaching his goal of being a full-go during the offseason program.

“Being fully transparent, obviously last year didn’t go the way I wanted,” McCaffrey said, via ESPN’s Nick Wagoner. “I didn’t think it went the way anyone wanted but having this time off has allowed me to start from scratch and have the time where I can build a base again, come into OTAs, play football and now get back into it mentally, emotionally, physically, in all ways. It’s been much needed.”

“I feel great. I wanted to put myself in a position where I didn’t miss a day of OTAs and I could practice and play football again, be healthy and not miss a day, and I did that.”

Cardinals

Cardinals QB Kyler Murray has thrived in off-schedule plays throughout his career. Arizona OC Drew Petzing pointed out that broken plays aren’t a natural part of their system, but Murray allows them to capitalize on those moments when they occur.

“One is true decision-making within the system, one is almost like fastbreak basketball,” Petzing said, via Darren Urban of the team’s site. “‘Are you playing point guard the right way, is the ball going where I should?’ Those are game-changing plays. And he is one of the few people in the league that can do it physically at a high level and create some of those, so we want to make sure we are taking advantage of those.”

Murray said Petzing’s system puts an “emphasis” on getting him into space and he wants to improve on off-schedule plays.

“You get to the NFL, there are just better athletes,” Murray said. “Guys are smarter, angles are different. So anytime I can get in space on this level, I love it. That’s a point of emphasis not only for me but for Drew to find ways to get me out in space, scramble drills, stuff like that. We have to be better in off-schedule plays. I have the ability to extend plays and we have the guys to go do it.”

Seahawks

Seahawks HC Mike Macdonald joked that second-round S Nick Emmanwori is almost asking too many questions and walking into his office without knocking to do so.

“Nick [Emmanwori] keeps showing up [in my office], I have to tell him, hey man, the door’s closed, knock [first],” Macdonald said, via SeahawksWire.com. “Nick’s been up there a bunch. I’m proud of the atmosphere we’re creating. Guys are coming in and out of our offices. That speaks to the guys in our building, our coaches, the relationships they’re building. It doesn’t get much better than that.”