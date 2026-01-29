NFC Notes: Christian Parker, Dennard Wilson, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys Vice President of Player Personnel Will McClay explained the thought process behind hiring DC Christian Parker to lead the defense.

“Everybody you talk to, nobody said anything negative about him,” McClay said, via the Star Telegram. “That was No. 1. Then, when we got the chance to meet him and talk to him, he was wise beyond his years. But the way he puts things together and the way he talks about his defense, his awareness about the front end and the back end, it’s exciting to work with him and the staff he’s going to put together … He’s going to put us up front on the defensive side.”

Parker has a reputation for developing secondary players and McClay believes that Parker can bring his expertise to bolster the back end of the unit.

“He’s talked about the young guys, he talked about Revel,” McClay said. “The ability and what he sees and what he can help him with, young players are going to be better. The guys in the secondary — Bland, the safeties — he’s got a vision for those guys. When you develop Patrick Surtain, [Quinyon] Mitchell and [Cooper] DeJean and have those guys under his tutelage, it gives us good hope knowing that he’s a hell of a football coach.”

McClay added that the front office and coaching staff are on the same page and they share a vision for how the team should be built moving forward.

“There’s alignment and there’s vision,” he said. “As long as all of the contingent pieces are connected, we have an opportunity to continue to grow and do good things. I think the alignment helps us say things, hear things and look for things the same. That’s exciting as we’re building with this new staff and a collective group what we’re looking for. We’re excited to get the rest of the staff together.”

Matt Zenitz reports the Cowboys are expected to hire Cardinals CBs coach Ryan Smith .

. Todd Archer reports that Dallas had the following in-person interviews on Thursday: Arizona CBs coach Ryan Smith, Ravens DC Zach Orr and Colorado DC Robert Livingston.

Eagles

When talking to league sources at the Shrine Bowl, Tony Pauline of EssentiallySports reports that the Patriots are speculated to be interested in acquiring Eagles WR A.J. Brown.

Pauline points out that Mike Vrabel was the Titans’ head coach when they drafted him in 2019.

has contended that Brown is not for sale, Pauline's sources think that could change.

has contended that Brown is not for sale, Pauline’s sources think that could change. Although the Eagles interviewed Brian Daboll for their offensive coordinator job, Jeff McLane reports that Philadelphia never offered him the job and has yet to officially offer any candidates.

for their offensive coordinator job, Jeff McLane reports that Philadelphia never offered him the job and has yet to officially offer any candidates. McLane adds that Daboll went through the formal interview process and had support from “key individuals in the organization.” However, Daboll informed the organization he was going to pursue opportunities, and soon landed the Titans’ OC job.

Giants

explained what the team is getting in DC Dennard Wilson, who was recently hired as the team's defensive coordinator.

“If you’re soft and not physical or smart, you will not play,” Ward said, via NY Daily News.

Wilson’s main philosophy is using pressure to make the quarterback uncomfortable in the pocket.

“From day one, it’s ‘We press everything,’ period,” Wilson said in one interview as the Titans’ coordinator. “I want them to be in front of receivers and challenge receivers. In this game, if you give free access, it’s easy for quarterbacks to complete balls.”