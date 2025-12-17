NFC Notes: Christian Watson, Caleb Williams, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

The Bears approach a critical Week 16 game against the Packers, which will likely determine the fate of the NFC North. Chicago QB Caleb Williams is excited for Saturday’s game and hopes for revenge after losing to Green Bay in Week 14.

“Yeah, I’m excited,” Williams said, via Patrick Finley of the Chicago Sun-Times. “Ended up obviously throwing the pick, as everybody knows, in those last moments and kind of let [them] off the hook throwing such a bad ball to [tight end] Cole [Kmet]. I’m definitely excited. I’m excited for the moment.”

Bears HC Ben Johnson is pleased with how Williams is approaching the game.

“I’m glad Caleb didn’t like how the last one ended,” Johnson said. “None of us should, no one likes to lose. The only way you can shake that feeling is to look to stack more victories. That’s our intent.”

Johnson added that the team moved on from the Week 14 loss to Green Bay quickly, and they are looking forward to playing a meaningful game.

“[The Bears] were pretty quick after the game [Sunday] to start to turn the page already,” Johnson said. “We’re looking forward to playing meaningful football here this late in December. That’s a good thing for our football team; I think that’s a good thing for the city. It’s really what we were all expecting going into the season. It’s a good thing to come to light just like it has.”

Bears HC Ben Johnson says WR Luther Burden remains day to day with an ankle injury and is questionable for Saturday.

Johnson on WR Rome Odunze: "There may be a case we have to protect him from himself, so he can be a factor later on," (Biggs)

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, citing a source, reports that Odunze (foot) is considered "week-to-week" and the team is looking at "all options" with his injury.

Fowler writes that Odunze’s landing on injured reserve would be a “mild surprise,” given that it makes sense to keep him available.

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson has been a big part of Green Bay’s offense since returning to the lineup. Packers HC Matt LaFleur praised Watson for his productivity in Week 15, saying he made a “huge impact.”

“Yeah, it was great to have him out there. He made a huge impact, talking about critical plays. Drawing a DPI,” LaFleur said, via PackersWire. “It was great to have him back out there, in the fold, he showcased what he can do. I thought he maximized his opportunities and we need to keep trying to find ways to increase those.”

LaFleur said Watson (chest/shoulder) was limited in Wednesday’s practice: “He’s improving. We’ll just see how he’s feeling out there.” (Rob Demovsky)

LaFleur continued on Watson: “This injury list is pretty substantial. We got a lot of things to figure out in the next couple of days. We’ll give him till game time to see if he can go.” (Hodkiewicz)

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell said LT Christian Darrisaw had swelling in his left knee but has no concerns about being available: “I don’t think this is going to be anything that will be a part of his future here. … With time and with the significant injury he had, I do think we’re going to be able to put this in the rear view mirror here.” (Seifert)

Vikings HC Kevin O'Connell said LT Christian Darrisaw had swelling in his left knee but has no concerns about being available: "I don't think this is going to be anything that will be a part of his future here. … With time and with the significant injury he had, I do think we're going to be able to put this in the rear view mirror here." (Seifert)

Vikings TE T.J. Hockenson on QB J.J. McCarthy: "….We've told him to stay the course…that's all he has done. Things may not go our way a few Sundays, but you're starting to see it…He's going to be the reason why this ship moves forward." (Anderson)