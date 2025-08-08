NFC Notes: Christian Watson, Jordan Addison, Packers, Vikings

Packers

Packers WR Christian Watson suffered a torn ACL in last year’s season finale. Watson spoke about his recovery, saying he’s keeping a good mentality through his rehab.

“It’s definitely tough. Anytime you have an injury like this, it’s definitely going to take its toll on you,” Watson said, via Wes Hodkiewicz of the team’s site. “But I’ve gone through a lot of adversity. Nothing like this, but I feel like I was calloused for it a little bit and I had the right mentality going into it and it’s been keeping that the whole way through.”

Fellow WR Jayden Reed said Watson has been staying positive around the team facility.

“His spirit’s been great,” Reed said. “He’s always kept a smile on his face, and I really commend him for that because it’s not easy just watching every day. I know how that feels. He’s done a great job of being a great leader, coaching us up whenever we need it. He’s just been great. I’m excited for his return.”

Watson said teammates like WRs Romeo Doubs, Dontayvion Wicks, Matthew Golden, Savion Williams, and Reed are motivation for him to return.

“It’s easier to really get after it when you’ve got other guys getting after it, too,” Watson said. “They’ve definitely got the right mentality, as soon as they walked in, and we’ve all seen it out there, them making plays.”

Vikings

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell thinks they’ve built the “foundation” for a strong team, and their new players understand that they are looking to be contenders.

“As I told our team when we came back to training camp, I think the foundation has been set,” O’Connell said, via PFT. “A lot of the players we’ve been able to sign in free agency or draft, they’re here and they understand that they’re now part of building that up to even greater heights.”

O’Connell added that their next step is to become “championship-worthy.”

“The next step for this organization is becoming, in my opinion, championship-worthy,” O’Connell said.

O’Connell isn’t paying attention to the hype or the critics, pointing out that no one expected them to go 14-3 last season.

“At this point last year, people were talking about that 14-win team like we could have the first pick in the draft,” O’Connell said.

Vikings WR Jordan Addison had a DUI a year ago but has remained clean since then. Minnesota HC Kevin O’Connell thinks Addison is “living up to the standard” after the incident: “We talk a lot about how I view him as an ascending player.” (Ben Goessling)