NFC Notes: Christian Watson, Montez Sweat, Bears, Packers, Vikings

Bears

Bears DE Montez Sweat is entering his third season in Chicago after being acquired during the 2023 season. Sweat called last year “disappointing” after dealing with injuries.

“We didn’t make the playoffs. Some of my personal goals that I didn’t meet. Yeah, it was just a disappointing year,” Sweat said, via BearsWire. “I mean, I don’t really dwell on it too much. Football is a game but know if you going to get hurt but when. So you’ve got to deal with those type of things and just move forward. I’m sure that won’t be my last injury, so I’ll just be ready for that when it presents itself again.”

Packers

Packers HC Matt LaFleur was asked if WR Christian Watson would be making a return sooner rather than later, given the fact that he is looking good on the field. He tore his ACL during Week 18, yet Watson’s father, Tazim Wajid Wajed, says he is hoping to return around Week 12.

“Probably not, to be honest,” LaFleur said, via Wendell Ferreira of AtoZ Sports. “The guys that are available, that’s who you coach, and that’s kind of where you focus. It is exciting to see how far along he is. He’s been doing a great job. He attacks it the right way. Our trainers have done an outstanding job with him. I think he’s in the best spot possible considering the circumstances.”

“He will give us a boost whenever that is,” LaFleur added. “Whenever he comes back, I expect him to give us a boost.”

Vikings

Vikings WR Justin Jefferson is entering his fifth year as a member of the Vikings and is realizing his stature as a leader. He’s trying to provide “encouraging words” to his teammates whenever he can.

“I have some type of influence on this team,” Jefferson said, via Emily Leiker of The Minnesota Star Tribune. “Whenever I have some type of encouraging words or just have that chance to bring up the team and break us down, that all makes a difference. Even just being here makes a difference.”

Vikings HC Kevin O’Connell thinks Jefferson’s effort at this point of the offseason sends a message to the rest of the team.

“If this guy, one of the best in the world at what he does, is pushing himself in May and June, I sure as heck better be doing the same thing,” O’Connell said.

As for QB J.J. McCarthy, Jefferson said the second-year player understands the importance of his role as Minnesota’s starter.

“He understands the role that he has now,” Jefferson said. “He understands he is the starting quarterback at this moment. I feel like he kind of brings that with him to practice, knowing that he has to have that leadership. He’s the captain of our team.”