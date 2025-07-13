NFC Notes: Chuba Hubbard, Tez Johnson, Buccaneers, Panthers, Saints

Buccaneers

Bucs RB Bucky Irving talked about how excited he is to be reunited with former Oregon teammate, seventh-round WR Tez Johnson.

“It’s been a blessing, man,” Irving said, via Bucs Wire. “He used to always call me after a game or something to be like, he wants to play for the Buccaneers and I’d be like, ‘Man, you have a whole season to focus on, man. Just focus on that.’ And then the man above made it happen for him and his dream came true.”

Panthers

Panthers RB Chuba Hubbard is excited when it comes to potentially representing Canada in flag football when the 2028 Summer Olympics come to Los Angeles.

“Hell yeah!” Hubbard told ESPN’s David Newton when asked if he wants to represent Canada. “I don’t know the process or anything, but I plan to still be in this league and thrive in 2028. So, if they want me to become a part of it, it would be an honor.”

Hubbard named off several players in the NFL who could also join Team Canada, including S Jevon Holland, CB Deane Leonard, LB Jesse Luketa, CB Benjamin St-Juste, S Sydney Brown, RB Chase Brown and DT Neville Gallimore.

“There are so many guys now … all the guys that I grew up with that made it into the league,” Hubbard added. “Even younger guys now that are coming up. I feel like that would lead the charge. I want to be the best. I want to be great, chasing something that only I know I can obtain and I can achieve. Needless to say, I want to win games. I want to win a Super Bowl. I want my teammates to have that stuff, as well.”

Hubbard had some big games after signing his extension and told Newton he wasn’t concerned about the timing, citing that the wealth is generational and things happen for a reason.

“From where I come from, the money I got is more than life-changing,” Hubbard noted. “It’s generational. All I can say is it came at the perfect timing. I’m not really looking at it like I should have waited two games later or whatever. Things happen the way they do for a reason.”

Saints

Katherine Terrell of ESPN lists OL Trevor Penning as a potential surprise player to watch going into the fourth year of his career after he converted from tackle to left guard.