NFC Notes: Cole Payton, Jordan Mailata, Malachi Fields, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Eagles fifth-round QB Cole Payton has a unique blend of size and speed at the position, opening up the possibilities for unique situational packages. Payton is open to doing whatever the team needs, saying he’s played at running back, tight end and even special teams.

“If that’s what the team wants, if that’s what the team needs, I’m all for it,” Payton said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “In college, I got a couple reps at running back, tight end, even in the game, so we played with that a little bit. In practice, I was doing special teams drills. As a junior, I also started on punt even as the backup quarterback, so I’ve done a little bit of it. I just love the game of football.”

Eagles

Eagles LT Jordan Mailata was quick to reach out to third-round OT Markell Bell after the draft. Bell can’t wait to apply some of Mailata’s game to his own because of their physical profile similarities.

“He’s a big guy, he’s his own player, he’s a big freak, and one thing I admire about him is the way he moves, the way he anchors on power, plays his own game,” Bell said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic.

Giants

Giants rookie WR Malachi Fields talked about his willingness as a run blocker, which will help make him playable on all three downs.

“I definitely think I was someone who always wanted to be a part of going and getting a block, covering up a guy in the backfield. Those dudes do the same thing in pass protection,” he said, via Giants Wire. “They pick up the blitzing linebackers and stick their nose in there. I can only return the favor when they have the ball in their hands.“