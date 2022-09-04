NFC Notes: Commanders, Carson Wentz, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Carson Wentz spoke about what went wrong in his final game with the Colts last season against the Jaguars.

“We just didn’t get it done. I feel like personally, I put it all out there.” Wentz told Sal Palantonio of ESPN. “As a team, we put it all out there last year, but the timing wasn’t ideal for that loss, that performance. But you learn from it and say, ‘I’m still confident in who I am. That’s not going to define me. That’s not going to define the season, define anything.’ We had a good season, a good team, and had a lot of fun. Just didn’t get it done when it mattered.”

Wentz also commented on what was said by Colts owner Jim Irsay after the season.

“I’m not going to get into a word battle,” Wentz said. “I’m not going to let any of that stress me out. Turn the page. I felt like I gave everything I had to be the best I could be in Indy. For me, it’s ‘try not to dwell on it. How can I get better tomorrow?’ How can I be better as a person, as a teammate, as a friend, as a husband, a father? Learn from things that happened, good and bad in my past.”

Fox Sports’ Ralph Vacchiano reports fifth-round QB Sam Howell “could end up impacting the Commanders’ future plans” at quarterback, calling him an intriguing option the team could easily move on to should things continue to go wrong for them at quarterback in 2022. Cowboys Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks the organization did well to manage their salary cap this offseason: “I like where we are. I think we have done outstanding. But I want to make sure everybody understands, we have planned to do what we are doing. It’s very important that we look and plan ahead.” (Jon Machota)

thinks the organization did well to manage their salary cap this offseason: “I like where we are. I think we have done outstanding. But I want to make sure everybody understands, we have planned to do what we are doing. It’s very important that we look and plan ahead.” (Jon Machota) The Dallas Cowboys cut RB Aaron Shamplin from IR with an injury settlement. (Aaron Wilson) Giants Giants WR Kalil Pimpleton is ready to help his new team after being a standout with the Lions during his time on HBO’s Hard Knocks, yet finding himself unable to crack the 53-man roster in Detroit. “I’m a New York Giant and I’m ready to get to work,” Pimpleton told TMZ Sports, saying about his time on Hard Knocks: “Any publicity is good publicity.”