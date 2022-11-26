NFC Notes: Commanders, Chase Young, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders DC Jack Del Rio told reporters that they’re being smart with DE Chase Young and his return from an ACL tear.

“Right now we are just getting him into practice, getting him involved, trying to work up his conditioning, his comfort level, his trust and belief in his own body and how it is healed and ready to go. All of those things are underway. I know we aren’t going to play him 70 plays on day one, but we will move him in when we can and get him involved. I am excited to get him out there,” Del Rio said, via CommandersWire.com.

Eagles

Eagles HC Nick Sirianni was asked why veteran LB Robert Quinn is averaging just 16 snaps per game since joining Philadelphia via a trade with Chicago.

“I see his ability to really rush the passer, and we have to continue to work to get him in situations where he can do so,” Sirianni said, via EaglesWire.com. “Yeah, I’m pleased with Robert, and glad he’s on this team, and he adds great depth to this already a really good defensive line. I just know he’s going to make a play, a big-time play on a big-time situation here real soon because we know how much talent he has a what a good player he is.”

Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.com mentions five prospects that could be worth watching for the Eagles including Clemson DT Bryson Bresee, South Carolina CB Cam Smith, Michigan RB Blake Corum, Utah TE Dalton Kincaid, and USC G Andrew Vorhees.

Giants

The Giants opened the season 6-1, but are now currently on a three-game losing streak.

Giants HC Brian Daboll was asked if he feels like the team is at a crossroads going into Week 13’s game against the Commanders.

“No, I see it as getting ready to play Washington. . . . Yeah, just come back, do the same stuff we always to each week,” Daboll said, via Pro Football Talk. “Get ready to play a game. Take some rest. It’s been a tough 12 days. Obviously, we haven’t gotten the results we were looking for but I think we’ve got to just get a little bit of rest, mental recovery, physical recovery. Come back on Monday and get ready to play another division game. They don’t get any easier. Each week is tough, and we’ll stick with our practice, our preparation, all the things we need to do to try to go ahead and give us an opportunity to win a game. But, again, it’s the ebbs and flows of a season.”