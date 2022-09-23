NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said they like what they see from RB Brian Robinson, who is recovering from gunshot wounds, and he hasn’t had any “ill effects” with his recovery: “We’re liking what we see; each time we ramp something up he’s had no ill effects so far.” (John Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy firmly said that there is no quarterback controversy between Dak Prescott and Cooper Rush : “There’s no quarterback controversy. Dak is our quarterback.” (Jon Machota)

(knee) is recovering well from his injury and had a good day at Thursday’s practice: “[Schultz] had a really good day yesterday. He’s progressing well.” (Jon Machota) Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said they were unable to retain WR Amari Cooper because they needed to divert funds to other positions like offensive line and edge rusher: “The issue with Amari Cooper was how much we were paying him and what we could do with that money, completely. Amari Cooper is a real good player. Top player. You can’t have it all.” (Michael Gehlken)

Eagles

Eagles OC Shane Steichen had high praise of Jalen Hurts and thinks his progress has carried over from the offseason program.

“He’s continuing to grow every single day, every game,” Steichen said, via the Eagles’ Twitter. “We saw it in the spring. It carried over into training camp. And we’re in Week [Three] — he knows that — and he played well. And we’ve got to continue to play well individually, collectively, everybody — coaches included. We’ve got a lot of football ahead of us.”

Steichen reiterated that Hurts has continued to grow in their system.

“The communication — anytime you’re around somebody for a long time, you get to know them. You get to know what he likes, you get to know what he’s good at,” Steichen said. “And that process started whatever it was last year. And now we’re getting into this season, the offseason — all those communications, conversations in the QB room, on the field, in between series, I mean, it just continues to grow and grow. And then you see great growth from him.”

The Eagles worked out P Michael Palardy and DB Mark Gilbert on Thursday. (Aaron Wilson)