NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said new OC Eric Bieniemy commands respect given his success coming from the Chiefs.

“You have the success he had it is instant credibility,” said Rivera, via CommandersWire. “I think that is one of the more important things for our guys. They are looking at the guy that’s been there, done that, had the success. So, when he speaks I mostly know everybody’s gonna listen.”

Rivera mentioned that Bieniemy wanted to interview for the Washington job and the coordinator sees potential in QB Sam Howell.

“I was very excited about the fact that he (Bieniemy) wanted to come and interview. I thought that was a good start for us. One thing I really appreciated when he got in was some of the first things he talked about was our roster. Listening to what he saw potentially with Sam was a good thing.”

Cowboys

Bob Sturm of The Athletic believes LT Tyron Smith could be a cap cut for the Cowboys as he is finishing out his eight-year deal with the team and has had recent injury issues.

Eagles

Albert Breer wonders if the Eagles could be a potential landing spot for veteran LB Bobby Wagner , given that T.J. Edwards is a free agent.

Bo Wulf of The Athletic notes that the Eagles could look to upgrade from WR Quez Watkins during the middle rounds of the draft despite his top-end speed.