NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig notes Commanders HC Ron Rivera is probably on solid enough footing to finish out the 2023 season after expected new owner Josh Harris takes over. After that, it will depend on the results of the season and whether Harris buys into Rivera’s vision for the future, as he’s the primary football decision-maker, ahead of GM Martin Mayhew and assistant GM Marty Hurney.
- Standig points out Harris, who is also the owner of the NBA’s Philadelphia 76ers and NHL’s New Jersey Devils, signed off on the famous “The Process” with the 76ers and former GM Sam Hinkie that featured a heavy focus on analytics and apparent tanking.
- Standig adds Commanders president Jason Wright will also be in limbo with new ownership, and his status will depend on how his vision for the business side meshes with Harris.
- Utah OL Braeden Daniels has had a top-30 visit with the Commanders. (Matt Zenitz)
Cowboys
- Utah OL Braeden Daniels has had a top-30 visit with the Cowboys. (Matt Zenitz)
Eagles
- ESPN’s Tim McManus notes that while safety and linebacker are bigger needs, the Eagles are more likely to use their two first-round picks on positions they consider to be more important, like defensive line or cornerback.
- ESPN’s Matt Miller notes Texas RB Bijan Robinson has come up a lot for the Eagles this offseason but ultimately he thinks they’re more likely to address that need later in the draft.
- According to Aaron Wilson, the Eagles had a private meeting with Baylor DT Siaki Ika.
- Utah OL Braeden Daniels has had a top-30 visit with the Eagles. (Matt Zenitz)
