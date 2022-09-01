NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera said the team believes third-round RB Brian Robinson has a really bright future, but “the future doesnt mean immediately now.” Rivera added “until he’s ready to roll we have no intention to put him out there.” (JP Finlay)
- Washington placed Robinson on the NFI list on Thursday, which will sideline him for at least four games.
- Rivera added they want to let him focus on his recovery from gunshot wounds without worrying about rushing back: “I think that was part of the discussion was just making sure that, is this about him recovering. Not just physically but mentally, as well.” (Ben Standig)
Cowboys
- Cowboys WR Michael Gallup “looks excellent” in his ACL rehabilitation according to HC Mike McCarthy. Gallup is not expected to play in the team’s week 1 game. (Michael Gehlken)
- McCarthy announced QB Cooper Rush will be the number two quarterback, which likely means he’ll be elevated from the practice squad. (Todd Archer)
Eagles
- Eagles DB C.J. Gardner-Johnson believes playing safety will be a great fit for him in Philadelphia: “You get to see more of me…I’m a football player. You can put me at corner, safety, nickel, linebacker…I’m ready to play football, help the team, win the division.” (Zach Berman)
- Philadelphia put a claim in on QB Kellen Mond, but the Browns had a higher waiver priority. As a result, the Eagles ended up with QB Ian Book. (Jordan Schultz)
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni wouldn’t give a timeline on RB Miles Sanders‘ return from a hamstring injury but mentioned that he’s improving every day: “He’s getting better every day…We’re hopeful and we’ll see what happens.” (Tim McManus)
- Sanders was back at practice on Thursday.
- Eagles LB T.J. Edwards confirmed that he will be the defense’s play-caller during games. (Jeff McLane)
Giants
- ESPN’s Field Yates notes the Bears also put a waiver claim on CB Nick McCloud, who ended up with the Giants. He adds the Falcons made a waiver claim on OL Jack Anderson. The Giants were higher than both in the waiver order.
- Yates also points out the Giants made claims for DE Darryl Johnson, DE Kingsley Jonathan and RB JaMycal Hasty, but ended up losing those players to the Seahawks, Bears and Jaguars respectively.
- Jacksonville had a higher priority but New York must have withdrawn their claim for Johnson and Jonathan after seeing the results of their other claims. They made seven claims total.
- Giants GM Joe Schoen refused to put expectations on this season: “We’re just trying to get through today. The situation we’re in is the situation. It’s the hand we were dealt. We’re going to do the best we can.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Schoen pointed out that their roster moves this offseason puts them in better financial position to be active next year: “Going into next year’s free agency we’ll have a lot more flexibility.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Schoen said they don’t plan on trading WR Darius Slayton and he will be on their Week 1 roster. However, they will listen to offers if “opportunities” occur. (Connor Hughes)
- Schoen added they are “planning” for WR Kadarius Toney (leg) to be available for Week 1. (Connor Hughes)
- Schoen mentioned WR Kenny Golladay underwent a “procedure” this offseason which kept him out for the spring program but was able to return for summer workouts. (Pat Leonard)
- Recently signed S Tony Jefferson said he was aware that the Ravens wanted to re-sign him after cutting him loose but felt like he had a better opportunity to play with the Giants. (Art Stapleton)
