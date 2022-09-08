NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks first-round OL Tyler Smith will do well filling in at left tackle for Tyron Smith following his recent knee injury.

“Well, I think Tyler is going to get his man,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “What’s that mean? He’s going to get his man, and I think he’s going to do a good job of it. Is he not going to get him all the time? Yes. We need to have somebody there to help him out, we need to keep some out, to cut some out of the offense, you need to cut it out a little bit and help him out. But I think he’ll get his man, I think he will get better. I think that’s the nature of the position and football.”

Jones added that they drafted Smith in order for him to become their left tackle and he possesses “everything we hoped” as a lineman.

“He’s got everything we hoped and more when we drafted him. That’s exactly what we drafted him for, to come in and be the left tackle. So he had a really outstanding camp, all of the things are there. Do I wish we had Tyron? Yes. Will we get Tyron back? Likely. But in the meantime he’s going to come in and he’s going to get a Harvard doctorate degree at playing left tackle between now and then. Will we pay some price for it? Yes. Can we win with him paying a price? I think so, yes.”