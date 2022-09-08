NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders RB Antonio Gibson feels like he has “something to prove” going into this season: “I still feel like I’m one of the best running backs in the league and I got something to prove.” (Nicki Jhabvala)
- Commanders OC Scott Turner said WR Curtis Samuel has shown excitement throughout the offseason program after recovering from a lingering groin injury: “He’s a character. You didn’t see that side of him [in 2021]… He feels he’s back and he’s excited about playing again. He can make plays; he can run and catch. We’ll move him around and get the ball in his hand.” (John Keim)
Cowboys
Cowboys owner Jerry Jones thinks first-round OL Tyler Smith will do well filling in at left tackle for Tyron Smith following his recent knee injury.
“Well, I think Tyler is going to get his man,” Jones said, via ProFootballTalk. “What’s that mean? He’s going to get his man, and I think he’s going to do a good job of it. Is he not going to get him all the time? Yes. We need to have somebody there to help him out, we need to keep some out, to cut some out of the offense, you need to cut it out a little bit and help him out. But I think he’ll get his man, I think he will get better. I think that’s the nature of the position and football.”
Jones added that they drafted Smith in order for him to become their left tackle and he possesses “everything we hoped” as a lineman.
“He’s got everything we hoped and more when we drafted him. That’s exactly what we drafted him for, to come in and be the left tackle. So he had a really outstanding camp, all of the things are there. Do I wish we had Tyron? Yes. Will we get Tyron back? Likely. But in the meantime he’s going to come in and he’s going to get a Harvard doctorate degree at playing left tackle between now and then. Will we pay some price for it? Yes. Can we win with him paying a price? I think so, yes.”
- Cowboys QB Dak Prescott indicated that he was limited in Thursday’s practice due to an ankle injury but added that it’s not considered serious. (Calvin Watkins)
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he is “very encouraged” with WR Michael Gallup (ACL) and has “checked every box” with his recovery. However, McCarthy added that Gallup currently doesn’t have a firm timetable for his return. (NFL.com)
Eagles
Eagles GM Howie Roseman spoke about his mistake of selecting WR Jalen Reagor over star Vikings WR Justin Jefferson in the 2020 draft. Now both receivers are with the Vikings, and Roseman says he chose Reagor with the thinking that he would be a better fit in Philadelphia.
“I think one of my many weaknesses, is that I spend more time thinking about my mistakes than I do any of the successes we may have had,” Roseman told Angelo Cataldi. “I think it continuously motivates me to get better. Whenever we do something like that, I go back and I look at the process and how we came to that decision. It’s obvious, I’m not going to sit here and lie, we’d love to have that moment back. I believe that all of these moments, lead to where you’re getting. Like I feel like when we won a World Championship there were some mistakes made in that process, but they lead us to get to where we want to be. I can’t go back in time and change it, all I can do is to try and learn from it and get better.”
More specifically, the Eagles were worried Jefferson would be limited as just a slot receiver in their offense at the time, while Reagor projected to the more high-value outside rule. Obviously, Philadelphia whiffed in that assessment.
“I think a lot of the message there is, we just have to take the best players at all times,” Roseman added. “We don’t have to worry so much about fit or what we have on the team. You go back to that moment, we had two tight ends who were really good in the middle of the field, Greg Ward was coming off of a really good year in the slot. We’re looking for a specific role as opposed to just grading the players. That’s on me, one hundred percent. At the end of the day, I’m responsible for all of that. But I also promise you one thing, if I make a mistake I’m going to do everything in my power to make it up.”
- The Athletic’s Jourdan Rodrigue mentions WR Allen Robinson was deep in talks with the Eagles when the Rams called and lured him away.
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan looks ahead to 2023 for the Giants and some of the key players who are entering make-or-break seasons in New York, including RB Saquon Barkley. Duggan writes if Barkley has a good season the franchise tag is a possibility. New York is No. 3 in projected effective cap space in 2023 and the tag would be $12.7 million.
- Duggan adds that would set up a fascinating dynamic between the team and Barkley, who surely would prefer a long-term agreement from the Giants or another team. If Barkley gets hurt or doesn’t play well, however, it’s likely the team lets him walk in free agency.
- At wide receiver, Duggan points out Sterling Shepard already took a pay cut and will be a free agent next offseason at the age of 30, so there’s a good chance this is his final season in New York. He adds WR Kenny Golladay is only still on the team because his contract makes it hard to cut him, but that will change next offseason.
- As for WR Kadarius Toney, the former first-rounder can still become a key piece for the offense, but if his struggles to stay on the field for various reasons continue, Duggan expects the Giants to put him back on the trade block.
- Giants DL Leonard Williams and CB Adoree’ Jackson have the two biggest cap hits after Golladay on the team in 2023, but Duggan points out both were restructured this offseason. The Giants can still cut them but their dead money hits are a lot larger, and it might make more sense to keep them if they play reasonably well in 2022.
- Finally, Duggan mentions Giants S Julian Love, a holdover from the previous regime, has played well and was named a team captain. If he keeps it up, he’s a good candidate to get an extension from the new front office.
- The Giants re-signed OT Roy Mbaeteka to their practice squad. (Dan Salomone)
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!