NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders There was a lot of pressure for Commanders HC Ron Rivera to make a major change earlier this season when the team was 1-4, with DC Jack Del Rio and OC Scott Turner the major subjects of scrutiny. Rivera stayed the course however and has been rewarded, as Washington now finds itself in the thick of the wildcard race at 6-5. “You don’t make changes to make changes — to show people you’re doing something — if you believe in the people that you have,” Rivera said via Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer. “I mean, I’ve always felt the things that we did with Jack our first year [2020], we can continue to do, and then obviously we had the down year last year and for specific reasons. But at the end of the day, you gotta keep plugging away. You gotta keep showing people you believe in them. “It’s the same thing with Scott and the offense. Our first four games, everybody wanted to get rid of our offense because, ‘Oh, it doesn’t …’ Well, our running back, he gets shot and we don’t have him for the first four games, and then it took him a couple more before he got his footing back. And now he’s just starting to come into his own.”

Commanders LB Cole Holcomb is scheduled to see a foot specialist on his injury. (John Keim)

is scheduled to see a foot specialist on his injury. (John Keim) Commanders QB Carson Wentz said he wants to start again but is being supportive of Taylor Heinicke : “I get it. It’s part of the business, and I totally understand where we’re at as a team. As a competitor you want to be out there….But at the same time, I have a great relationship w/ Taylor and all the guys…and I’m going to do what I can to help & support him.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

said he wants to start again but is being supportive of : “I get it. It’s part of the business, and I totally understand where we’re at as a team. As a competitor you want to be out there….But at the same time, I have a great relationship w/ Taylor and all the guys…and I’m going to do what I can to help & support him.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Commanders OL Wes Schweitzer has been cleared from the concussion protocol. (Ben Standig)

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott said free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is well aware of Dallas’ interest in him and is hopeful the receiver signs with them.

“He knows how much I want him here, and a lot of the guys in this locker room have reached out on their own in different ways — to make sure he understands this is a team he can help. And we want him to come help,” Prescott said, via Patrik Walker of the team’s official website.

Prescott thinks that there is “mutual” interest between Beckham and the Cowboys.

“Mutual. Honestly, it’s mutual,” Prescott said. “That’s the reason I said it’s business. It’s more than just somebody’s feelings of wanting to be somewhere. I understand that will come into play, but I’m feeling like it’s mutual.”

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler expects Cowboys DC Dan Quinn to once again be a hot name in the coaching cycle this year.

Eagles

The Eagles have a formidable duo at cornerback with Darius Slay and James Bradberry. Eagles DB coach Dennard Wilson, HC Nick Sirianni, and even Amazon analyst and former NFL CB Richard Sherman all weighed in on their success.

“Slay’s persona is that he comes off extremely goofy, but he’s really serious and observes everything,” Wilson said, via Zach Berman of The Athletic. “James’ persona is he comes off as very stern and straightforward. However, he’s the guy that’s the sneaky funny guy. And they get along so well because they’re both goofy.”

“It’s the best combination right now,” Sherman noted. “Slay is probably the best corner in the National Football League, and Bradberry is not too far behind him.”

“Tandem? Me and JB? Yeah, for sure,” Slay said. “We turn the ball over. Knock the ball down. Guys ain’t catching it.”

PFF’s Brad Spielberger identified Bradberry as a strong extension candidate given how well he’s played for Philadelphia and the value of the position he plays.

Spielberger thinks a two-year, $24 million deal with $16.5 million in guarantees is something both sides might be happy with.

Giants

Regarding the Giants’ interest in free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr., WR Sterling Shepard said he talks to Beckham every day but there are “a whole bunch of intangibles” towards the receiver potentially returning to New York.

“I talk to him every day, but we don’t talk about [his decision] too much,” Shepard said, via Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News. “Obviously he knows that we want him here. He would love to be here. But everything has to play out for that to happen. There’s a whole bunch of intangibles that have to play out for him to be here. And I understand that. This is a business, and his business has gotta be right for him to do it.”

Shepard thinks that defeating the Cowboys, who are also contending for Beckham, would help their candidacy for him.

“I don’t think it would hurt,” Shepard said. “To be honest with you, I don’t think it would hurt. We’d be coming off a pretty big win, a big one for us. Definitely wouldn’t hurt. I can say it.”