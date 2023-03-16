NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- Commanders QB Jacoby Brissett‘s one-year, $8 million deal includes a $4.5 million signing bonus, a guaranteed $3 million base salary, a $500,000 workout bonus, and $2 million through playing time incentives, via Doug Kyed.
- Commanders OL Nick Gates‘ three-year, $16.5 million deal includes a $5 million signing bonus, a guaranteed salary of $1.01 million in 2023, $1.99 million of his $2.89 million salary in 2024 is guaranteed, and a non-guaranteed salary of $3.4 million in 2025. He’s also owed a $1.5 million roster bonus in 2025, $44,118 in per-game roster bonuses, and $500,000 annually in playing time incentives, via Aaron Wilson.
- Gates said he expects to mostly line up at center, but he’s also capable of playing at guard, per Nicki Jhabvala.
- Commanders OL Tyler Larsen‘s one-year, $1.317 million deal includes a $152,500 signing bonus and a salary of $1.165 million. (Wilson)
- Commanders LB Cody Barton said the front office “showed belief” that he could be their starting MIKE linebacker. (Jhabvala)
Cowboys
- Cowboys OT Tyron Smith‘s one-year, $6 million deal includes a potential max of $17 million through incentives. He’s owed a $3 million roster bonus and a guaranteed base salary of $3 million, along with $9 million available through playing time incentives, and another $2 million should Dallas win next year’s Super Bowl, via Todd Archer.
- Cowboys’ new CB Stephon Gilmore is excited to play alongside CB Trevon Diggs: “It’s going to be fun. When the season gets here, they’ve got to throw it somewhere. One of us is going to be tested “One of us is making plays,” per David Moore.
- Gilmore said he’s focused on continuing his productive career in Dallas and being a good teammate: “I’m just going to come in and be the player that I’ve been my whole career, be a good teammate, make plays when they come my way …I’m just looking forward to coming to an organization like this. Where else would you rather be right now?” (Archer)
- Michigan DE Mike Morris had a formal meeting with the Cowboys at the NFL Combine, per Justin Melo.
Eagles
- Eagles RB Boston Scott‘s one-year, $2 million deal includes $1.08 million of his $1.85 million salary guaranteed, along with $8,824 in per-game active roster bonuses. (Aaron Wilson)
- Michigan DE Mike Morris had a formal meeting with the Eagles at the NFL Combine, per Justin Melo.
- Eagles’ new RB Rashaad Penny thinks coming to Philadelphia is a good jolt to his career: “This is about to be a good start for me,” per Eliot Shorr-Parks.
Giants
- Giants TE Darren Waller acknowledged the “legitimate concerns” about his health and plans on restructuring his offseason approach so that he’s peaking at the right time. Waller believes he put too much strain on himself in previous offseasons. (Dan Duggan)
- Waller said he was caught off guard by the Raiders sending him to New York: “I did not see this coming.” (PFT)
- Minnesota C John Michael Schmitz, who’s seen as a strong candidate to go in the first round of the draft, is getting a lot of interest from the Giants. (Tony Pauline)
- Giants WR Jeff Smith‘s one-year, $1.2 million deal includes a $1.175 million salary, a $25,000 workout bonus, and $300,000 through playing time incentives, via Aaron Wilson.
- Art Stapleton reports Giants’ free-agent WR Darius Slayton is weighing his options late in the negotiating period and has one offer believed to be from the Falcons.
- Stapleton adds it’s still possible for Slayton to return.
- Giants WR Parris Campbell‘s one-year contract is worth up to $6.7 million, including a $1.5 million signing bonus and $1.4 million of his $3 million salary is guaranteed. He’s also owed a $100,000 workout bonus, up to $1.7 million in per-game roster bonuses, and another $2 million through incentives, via Pat Leonard.
- Michigan DE Mike Morris had a formal meeting with the Giants at the NFL Combine, per Justin Melo.
