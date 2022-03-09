NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

According to the Athletic’s Ben Standig, the Commanders offered three first-round picks to the Seahawks for Russell Wilson but were rebuffed, either because Wilson didn’t want to play in Washington or Seattle wanted to keep him out of the NFC.

Standig mentions the Commanders were interested in Raiders QB Derek Carr but it looks like Las Vegas is looking to extend him.

ESPN's John Keim also reports that Washington also inquired with Las Vegas but the organization was "definitive" against trading Carr.

The Athletic's Zak Keefer mentions the Commanders initially came in low in their trade offer for Colts QB Carson Wentz, offering just a fourth and a sixth. Talks intensified when Washington missed out on Wilson.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer wrote, before news of the trade for Wentz, that Texans QB Deshaun Watson might not be an option for the Commanders because of the 22 civil cases and 10 criminal complaints of sexual misconduct. That would have been a hard sell given the team's poor history in that area.

According to Jordan Schultz, the Commanders took a "long look" at Saints' free-agent QB Jameis Winston prior to acquiring Carson Wentz from the Colts.

Schultz claims the Commanders submitted "several substantial offers" for Wilson but the organization was "very hesitant" to include DE Chase Young in a deal.

Cowboys

According to NFL Media’s Jane Slater, although the Cowboys are not actively negotiating an extension with franchise TE Dalton Schultz , there is an “intent” to get a long-term deal done.

, there is an “intent” to get a long-term deal done. Slater could see Dallas getting trade calls for Schultz given the free-agent market is thin at tight end.

Slater also reports an extension is “getting closer” for free-agent WR Michael Gallup and it could be announced in the near future.

Regarding Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence, Slater writes there haven't been any signs of progress but a deal could still be a possibility. Dallas asked Lawrence to take a pay cut, which usually is a sign the team is willing to cut the player outright.

Cowboys free-agent LB Luke Gifford's agent, Brett Tessler, said that the organization is interested in re-signing Gifford at a "lower cap number" after declining to tender him a contract: "They've reached out about getting him back at a lower cap number. So we'll see what happens." (Michael Gehlken)

Cowboys P Bryan Anger is considered "unlikely" to return this offseason given his market value is on the rise. (Gehlken) Indiana is hiring Cowboys WRs coach Adam Henry as its new co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach. (Bruce Feldman)

is considered “unlikely” to return this offseason given his market value is on the rise. (Gehlken) Indiana is hiring Cowboys WRs coach Adam Henry as its new co-offensive coordinator and receivers coach. (Bruce Feldman)

Eagles

Jeff McLane of the Philadelphia Inquirer, citing sources with direct knowledge of the situation, recalls former Eagles and new Commanders QB Carson Wentz ‘s tumultuous time in Philadelphia and a situation where he “voiced displeasure” about the organization’s success during their 2017 Super Bowl run.

According to McLane, one of the Eagles' players "immediately confronted" Wentz about his negativity, and the two "eventually had to be separated."

In the end, McLane writes that the Eagles’ predraft evaluation of Wentz in 2016 didn’t put enough emphasis on “questionable character traits” and that he “lacked the mental strength” to accept hard coaching or personnel decisions.

According to the Athletic’s Zach Berman, there were never any serious talks about potentially acquiring Russell Wilson from the Seahawks given he wasn’t interested in playing for the organization.

Giants

There is a “strong belief” that the Giants will sign Bills’ impending free-agent QB Mitch Trubisky. The quarterback mentioned that he’s excited to see what new HC Brian Daboll does in New York but is unsure if he will sign with the organization.

“I think of Coach Daboll right away just because of my connection with him right away in Buffalo,” Trubisky said, via Zack Rosenblatt of NJ Advance Media. “I’m excited to see what he does in New York. I don’t know where I’m gonna go, but I know whatever he does there he’s going to do a great job with that offense. He’s a great leader of men. He’s real and authentic with all the guys and I think that’s why so many people respected him in our building. I’m excited to see what he’s going to do.”

Trubisky reiterated his excitement for Daboll with the Giants.

“And then of course, New York, you think of the city. I haven’t been to New York many times but you think of big New York City and the Giants. I know coach Daboll will do a great job and I’m excited to see that offense.”

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan reports the Giants are expected to make a run at Trubisky, pitching familiarity with HC Brian Daboll and hoping that outweighs the money and better starting opportunities other teams may be able to provide.

and hoping that outweighs the money and better starting opportunities other teams may be able to provide. If they strike out with Trubisky, Raanan mentions New York wants a backup with some mobility, so Raiders QB Marcus Mariota, Texans QB Tyrod Taylor, Dolphins QB Jacoby Brissett and Browns QB Case Keenum have come up as options.