NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- The Commanders signed G Andrew Norwell to a two-year, $10 million deal that includes $5.7 million guaranteed, a $3.5 million signing bonus, and salaries of $1.2 million and $3.54 million. He can also earn up to $680,000 in per-game active roster bonuses annually. (Aaron Wilson)
- Norwell pointed out that one reason he signed with Washington was to reunite with coaches Ron Rivera and John Matsko: “Their consistency. The way coach treats his players. he’s very consistent, gives everybody an opportunity. he gave me an opportunity when I was a rookie.” (John Keim)
- Commanders WR Cam Sims on re-signing with Washington this offseason: “I expect a big role. I stick my head down and continue to work.” (Keim)
- Commanders GM Martin Mayhew and OC Scott Turner were at Pittsburgh’s pro day to scout QB Kenny Pickett. (Jim Nagy)
- Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Wilson)
Cowboys
- According to Calvin Watkins, the Cowboys did individual work with Pittsburgh TE Lucas Krull at his Pro Day on Monday.
- Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch‘s one-year, $2 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, his $1.25 million salary is guaranteed, and he can earn $14,760 in per-game active roster bonuses, up to $1 million in playing-time incentives, and a $150,000 workout base de-escalator clause. (Aaron Wilson)
- Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Cowboys. (Wilson)
Eagles
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Eagles looked into trading for WR Robert Woods before the Rams sent him to the Titans.
- Geoff Mosher reports the Eagles showed no interest in a possible trade for former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill.
- Eagles LB Haason Reddick‘s three-year, $45 million contract includes $30 million guaranteed, a signing bonus of $13.715 million and an option bonus of $13.67 million that’s due between the start of training camp and the regular season in 2023. He has base salaries of $1.035 million, $1.08 million and $13.75 million. (Jeff McLane)
- He has annual $250,000 workout bonuses and a $1 million roster bonus in 2024 on the third day of the league year. His first two years are guaranteed and there are up to $1.5 million in incentives for the Pro Bowl, sacks and first-team All-Pro in 2024.
- The Eagles invited Rutgers WR Bo Melton to their local prospect workout day. (Mike Kaye)
Giants
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out the Giants seem prepared to hold on to CB James Bradberry for a while and that if he is eventually released in early April when the budget for most teams is depleted, it won’t be great for him.
- The Giants invited Rutgers WR Bo Melton to their local prospect workout day. (Mike Kaye)
- The Giants had formal Combine interviews with UCLA TE Greg Dulcich and Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert. (Zack Rosenblatt)
- New York also had a formal meeting with Virginia TE Jelani Woods.
