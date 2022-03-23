NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

By
Logan Ulrich
-

Commanders

  • The Commanders signed G Andrew Norwell to a two-year, $10 million deal that includes $5.7 million guaranteed, a $3.5 million signing bonus, and salaries of $1.2 million and $3.54 million. He can also earn up to $680,000 in per-game active roster bonuses annually. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Norwell pointed out that one reason he signed with Washington was to reunite with coaches Ron Rivera and John Matsko“Their consistency. The way coach treats his players. he’s very consistent, gives everybody an opportunity. he gave me an opportunity when I was a rookie.” (John Keim)
  • Commanders WR Cam Sims on re-signing with Washington this offseason: “I expect a big role. I stick my head down and continue to work.” (Keim)
  • Commanders GM Martin Mayhew and OC Scott Turner were at Pittsburgh’s pro day to scout QB Kenny Pickett. (Jim Nagy)
  • Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Commanders. (Wilson)

Cowboys

  • According to Calvin Watkins, the Cowboys did individual work with Pittsburgh TE Lucas Krull at his Pro Day on Monday.
  • Cowboys LB Leighton Vander Esch‘s one-year, $2 million deal includes a $500,000 signing bonus, his $1.25 million salary is guaranteed, and he can earn $14,760 in per-game active roster bonuses, up to $1 million in playing-time incentives, and a $150,000 workout base de-escalator clause. (Aaron Wilson)
  • Texas A&M TE Jalen Wydermyer has a top 30 visit scheduled with the Cowboys. (Wilson)

Eagles

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler mentions the Eagles looked into trading for WR Robert Woods before the Rams sent him to the Titans. 
  • Geoff Mosher reports the Eagles showed no interest in a possible trade for former Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill.
  • Eagles LB Haason Reddick‘s three-year, $45 million contract includes $30 million guaranteed, a signing bonus of $13.715 million and an option bonus of $13.67 million that’s due between the start of training camp and the regular season in 2023. He has base salaries of $1.035 million, $1.08 million and $13.75 million. (Jeff McLane)
  • He has annual $250,000 workout bonuses and a $1 million roster bonus in 2024 on the third day of the league year. His first two years are guaranteed and there are up to $1.5 million in incentives for the Pro Bowl, sacks and first-team All-Pro in 2024.  
  • The Eagles invited Rutgers WR Bo Melton to their local prospect workout day. (Mike Kaye)

Giants

  • ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler points out the Giants seem prepared to hold on to CB James Bradberry for a while and that if he is eventually released in early April when the budget for most teams is depleted, it won’t be great for him. 
  • The Giants invited Rutgers WR Bo Melton to their local prospect workout day. (Mike Kaye)
  • The Giants had formal Combine interviews with UCLA TE Greg Dulcich and Ohio State TE Jeremy Ruckert. (Zack Rosenblatt)
  • New York also had a formal meeting with Virginia TE Jelani Woods

Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?

Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Leave a Reply