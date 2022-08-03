NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera confirmed that LB Drew White sustained a torn ACL after being carted off the field in Tuesday’s practice. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones doesn’t feel they have any urgency to sign another receiver following WR James Washington ‘s fractured foot: “Not at all. Let’s get these guys the incentive, these young receivers. There’s no urgency looking for a veteran receiver.” (Michal Gehlken)

Cowboys DC Dan Quinn said CB Trevon Diggs won't line up at receiver with Michael Gallup and Washington dealing with injuries despite having the ability to do so: "I would say yes, he could; but no, he can't. Yes, he could, but no, he won't." (Ed Werder)

Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb acknowledged he's focused on football but can't help but take notice of the rising receiver contracts: "Keep raising the bar." (Todd Archer)

Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones said they haven't had any extension discussions with RB Tony Pollard this offseason but they would like to eventually re-sign him past 2022: "There are some things as we move forward that we just have to take a look at in terms of that RB position and the cap…But the goal is to have Tony Pollard back here next year." (Jon Machota)

Quinn said undrafted rookie S Markquese Bell has been "excellent" in training camp and is determining his potential role: "He's off to an excellent start. You feel someone's hunger for it. You just do. …I feel that with Markquese. …I'm going in the lab a little bit" with players like Bell to determine what he can do, potential roles." (Gehlken)

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts talked about building chemistry on the field with recently acquired WR A.J. Brown.

“It’s a day-by-day thing,” Hurts said, via Dave Zangaro of NBC Sports. “I think we’re growing together. I think we’re adjusting together. Our relationship is changing and going from best friends to best friends on the field as well. Just trying to make things go. Seeing how he does, just having a feel for him, him having a feel for me and how I see that game. And just being on the same page.”

Eagles OC Shane Steichen believes Hurts and Brown are “making great strides” this offseason.

“I think they’re making great strides,” Steichen said. “They’ve spent a lot of time together in the off-season, obviously in spring and then they threw again in the summer. It shows up, the timing, right?”

Steichen described that Hurts and Brown are giving feedback to each other and learning how to play together.

“With anything, wide receivers and quarterbacks, it’s not like it just happens overnight. It’s been good to see. They’re talking through things right after every period. They are talking about, hey, we got to run it more like this and this ball needs to be here. Those things take time but it’s been good to see and the progress has been really good.”

Giants

Giants CB Adoree’ Jackson is excited to have an opportunity to showcase his skills against opposing offenses now that CB James Bradberry is with the Eagles.

“I feel like every year is always an opportunity of a lifetime,” Jackson said, via Ryan Novozinsky of NJ.com. “I feel like it’s just the same thing for all of us out there. We always get an opportunity to present ourselves and play for one of the greatest organizations in the league.”