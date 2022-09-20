NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants, Kenny Golladay

Commanders

The Athletic's Ben Standig reports multiple other teams placed a claim on former Cowboys fifth-round DT John Ridgeway, including the Eagles. He was awarded to Washington.

Commanders DT Daniel Wise is undergoing testing, with the team fearing he sustained a high ankle sprain, while S Kam Curl has been cleared to return by team doctors. (Keim)

Cowboys

Cowboys WR Michael Gallup is trending towards a return this week against the Giants: "We're going to try to give him a full slate this week." (Gehlken)

is trending towards a return this week against the Giants: “We’re going to try to give him a full slate this week.” (Gehlken) Gallup is not expected to handle a full workload right off the bat.

Eagles

Eagles QB Jalen Hurts was a weapon on Monday Night Football against the Vikings but was willing to give all the praise to his teammates for his big primetime performance.

“I said it earlier, no man is an island,” Hurts said, via Pro Football Talk. “You have to draw your strength from others. I can’t perform without the other 10 on the field. Same on the other side. They need me to do my job for them to eat. It’s a collective group. It was a big team win. A big-time team win.”

The Athletic’s Ben Standig reports multiple other teams placed a claim on former Cowboys fifth-round DT John Ridgeway, including the Eagles. He was awarded to Washington.

Giants

A league source told Wilson that while GM Joe Schoen and HC Brian Daboll can't cut Golladay just two years into a four-year, $72 million deal, that doesn't mean they have to play him: "It's a bad contract, and they inherited Kenny. Brian and Joe aren't going to just play a guy because he makes a lot of money. He's not their guy. They're playing their guys. It is what it is."

and HC can’t cut Golladay just two years into a four-year, $72 million deal, that doesn’t mean they have to play him: “It’s a bad contract, and they inherited Kenny. Brian and Joe aren’t going to just play a guy because he makes a lot of money. He’s not their guy. They’re playing their guys. It is what it is.” One source said Golladay’s attitude hasn’t been an issue, this is strictly performance-based: “I haven’t heard anything bad about his attitude. It sounds like it’s a football decision only, nothing personal.”

Wilson adds Daboll has been Facetiming with free agent receivers and the Giants aren’t content with the production they’re getting from the position right now.