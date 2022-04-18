NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

The Athletic’s Ben Standig says Commanders WR Terry McLaurin ‘s decision to skip on-field workouts during OTAs should not be taken as a sign he wants out of Washington. He’ll still do the classroom and conditioning work, he’s just avoiding unnecessary injury risk.

‘s decision to skip on-field workouts during OTAs should not be taken as a sign he wants out of Washington. He’ll still do the classroom and conditioning work, he’s just avoiding unnecessary injury risk. Standig notes McLaurin is a key team leader and that will add to his contract value with the team during negotiations, at least that’s the argument his agent will make.

A potential complication for the Commanders could be if there are budget concerns behind the scenes, as Standig points out the team did largely sit out free agency. From a cap perspective, though, there should be space for a deal between $23-$25 million a year, which is where the market has grown.

The Washington Commanders named Al Bellamy as their new head athletic trainer on Monday.

Cowboys

Cowboys TE Dalton Schultz commented on being franchise-tagged this offseason: “I think it’s a good start. Obviously, this is the place I want to be. I love being here. I love this organization. I want to work out a long-term deal and I think they do too. I hope we can get that done.” (Jon Machota)

commented on being franchise-tagged this offseason: “I think it’s a good start. Obviously, this is the place I want to be. I love being here. I love this organization. I want to work out a long-term deal and I think they do too. I hope we can get that done.” (Jon Machota) Schultz added five or six pounds this offseason in order to block larger defenders, calling it a “serious improvement”. (Michael Gehlken)

Schultz also commented on the team losing WR Amari Cooper : “We’re a better offense with him. The next step is having guys step up. There’s room to grow in other aspects of the game.” (Calvin Watkins)

: “We’re a better offense with him. The next step is having guys step up. There’s room to grow in other aspects of the game.” (Calvin Watkins) Cowboys DE Dante Fowler said reuniting with DC Dan Quinn helped him with his decision to sign with Dallas. Fowler added that he wants to be more consistent, add upper body strength, and take better care of his body this season. He also noted that he would like to stay with Quinn and the Cowboys for the remainder of his career. (Gehlken)

Giants

The Giants could be focused on getting one of the top pass-rushers in the draft such as Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, or Travon Walker. New GM Joe Schoen says that the team is going to take the best player on the board when the time comes to make their pick.

“We have enough needs on the roster to take the best player available,” Schoen said, via Jordan Raanan of ESPN. “That is how we’re going to set [the draft board]. We’re going to set it best football player 1-7.”

According to Justin Melo, Penn State LB Brandon Smith has visited the Giants.

has visited the Giants. Virginia TE Jelani Woods has had a pre-draft visit with the Giants. (Tom Pelissero)