NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Right now it looks like the plan for the Commanders at linebacker involves keeping 2021 first-round LB Jamin Davis on the outside and shifting Cole Holcomb to the middle. Holcomb thinks that plays best to both his and Davis’ skill sets, as he can call the defense and communicate the signals, allowing Davis to use his athleticism to make plays.

“I think it helped Jamin in terms of (taking) a little bit off his plate, so he can just play fast,” Holcomb said via the Athletic’s Ben Standig. “And then it helped me. … Now, I can really take control of the defense … get everything communicated.”

However, Holcomb says he’s down for whatever the coaching staff decides, as nothing has been set in stone.

“I would love to play Mike, but … I’m good with (any role),” Holcomb said. “[HC Ron] Rivera talks about position flex, and I feel like my abilities are good enough to play any of the three positions.”

Cowboys

Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News points out this is a big year for Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott , as Dallas has an out in his contract following this season.

Gehlken says that although Elliott has had some injury issues, he needs to have a statistically productive season to make the case for Dallas keeping him beyond this season.

If he can have a strong year, Gehlken notes Elliott could earn a similar restructure from Dallas to the one they gave DE DeMarcus Lawrence, especially because he’ll still count for a fair amount of dead money no matter what.

Giants

Giants OC Mike Kafka said that he’s excited to work with QB Daniel Jones, and is placing an emphasis on building trust with his signal-caller.

“I really enjoy working with him right now,” Kafka said, via Giants Wire. “He’s a smart kid. He works hard. Those are all things that I had heard about him but being able to see it in person has been great. Right now, just developing that relationship with him is the most important thing, and out here in practice seeing him operate, seeing him communicate with the players and how he talks to each and every group has been really cool.”

Kafka knows that Jones is intelligent enough to digest the information in the classroom, but he wants to see that translate onto the field and take full command of the offense.

“Well, the amount of installs we’re giving these guys, the plays, the load that we’re going to give our players as far as install-wise, he’s absorbing it and he’s able to spit it back out, get guys fixed and cleaned up on the field. Those are things I’m looking just out of the gate, getting guys lined up correctly, getting the huddle, sharp, crisp. Those are things that are important for pre-snap stuff,” Kafka said.