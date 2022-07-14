NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders The lawyer for Commanders owner Dan Snyder issued a statement saying Snyder would testify voluntarily to the House Oversight Committee, but not under subpoena, claiming there’s “no valid basis” for that. (JP Finlay)

Testifying under subpoena would prevent Snyder from citing non-disclosure agreements as a reason not to answer certain questions, which is why the committee is pushing hard for it. However, they have been unable to serve Snyder with the subpoena because his lawyer has declined it electronically and Snyder has been on his yacht in international waters where U.S. Marshalls can't serve him. (Wall Street Journal)

Cowboys

Cowboys first-round OL Tyler Smith has been working at left guard and learning from veterans like LT Tyron Smith and G Zack Martin in order to hone his skills ahead of his first NFL season.

He admitted that he has been trying to learn as much as he can and has gotten advice from Dolphins LT Terron Armstead and Hall of Fame G Steve Hutchinson, while Martin has been teaching Smith to watch the armpit area of incoming defenders in order to remain focused.

“That just helps focus and train my eyes,” Smith said, via Michael Gehlken of Dallas Morning News. “Like Duke was saying [at OL Masterminds], your eyes are a huge part of blocking. Keeping everything in sync and coordinated is huge for me. Zack really helped me with that a lot. I’ll be focused with my eyes. And with Tyron, I was like, ‘How do you not underset or overset?’ He said, ‘Just get to your spot as fast as possible… and use your hands in conjunction with that.’ That’s part of your art, trying to find what works for you. Watching them, watching their tape, and how they execute it has been really good for me. I’m in with them every day, so I’m always asking questions.”

Giants

Giants S Julian Love commented on the difference he has seen from the coaching staff of former HC Joe Judge to new HC Brian Daboll.

“The biggest thing so far has been just transparency from the top down,” Love said, via Pro Football Talk. “I think any worker, that’s what you want. You want to know what your boss is thinking, what he expects from you, and that’s what it’s been so far. It’s been great to get to know Coach Dabes. He’s very eccentric, I guess you could say. He has a lot of energy. You can see him wearing his all-black suit every day with the J’s on. He’s a different breed as a coach. It’s been good just to get to know these guys.”