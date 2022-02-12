NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said the Detroit Lions were “masterful” in sending Matthew Stafford to the Rams in exchange for Jared Goff, first-round picks in 2022 and 2023, and a 2021 third-round pick.

“I think what Detroit did [with Stafford] was masterful,” Rivera said, via ProFootballTalk. “Why? Because of the picks they’re going to have. They’re building for the future. They went out and they got a new head coach a year ago and said, ‘Hey, let’s see what we can build into.’ So they let Matthew go and gave him an opportunity. Now, look where he is.”

Rivera said that they would like to “get in on” a similar situation in acquiring the right veteran quarterback.

“Matthew, a veteran guy, has gotten his opportunity and shown people what he’s capable of. Let’s see what happens the rest of the way. Would we love to have something like that? Yeah. If the right situation is available, we want to get in on it.”

Cowboys

Rumors have connected Sean Payton to the Cowboys since he announced he was stepping away as Saints head coach.

Payton was asked if he has reached out to current Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy to assure him that he doesn’t have to look over his shoulder.

“I haven’t,” Payton said, via Pro Football Talk. “You know what, it’s a good idea because I felt like it took place for a while with Jason Garrett, a good friend of mine who I coached with at the Giants. Still a close friend to this day, and I consider Mike someone who’s a close friend. Mike’s done it long enough. We both entered the league as head coaches the same year in ’06. We’re of the same age and we’re of the same background. Look, our paths have been different. I’m his big fan and I think he’s one of those guys who’s a fantastic coach. I had this whole conversation with Saints’ ownership the week prior to the wildcard round and Mrs. Benson said, ‘Take a week, go on vacation to Mexico, and before you come back put that answer,’ because I knew then I wanted to step away. Sure enough, that first round game, Dallas loses. I’m like, ‘Ah, It would’ve been so much easier if I had the Tuesday before that.’”

Giants

New Giants GM Joe Schoen has his first challenge ahead at the 2022 NFL Draft.

“I would say where we are right now, as many at-bats as you can get, as many swings as you can get, I think that’s important where we are as a team,” Schoen said, via Giants.com. “Again, I don’t think you’re ever one player away. But if it’s the second round and there’s a player you gave a first-round grade to and you think that highly of him, then I think you go get him. I’m open to moving up, moving back, whatever it may be, as long as I can sleep well at night with the decision that I make. If I move back and I end up losing out on a player I like, I have to be able to live with that, or stay and take a guy or go up and get him. Again, if you’re drafting good players and you’re confident and convicted in your decision, then you’ll sleep well at night.”