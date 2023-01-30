NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig notes many around the NFL expect the Commanders to eventually promote QB Ken Zampese to offensive coordinator, as they’ll have issues landing other more highly-regarded candidates due to uncertainty about HC Ron Rivera‘s future after the 2023 season.
- If Zampese gets the nod, Standig points out Saints QB Andy Dalton could make a lot of sense as a veteran option to compete with fifth-round QB Sam Howell. Dalton and Zampese worked together for several years in Cincinnati.
- Standig adds Commanders senior personnel executive Marty Hurney targeted Dolphins QB Teddy Bridgewater on a big multi-year deal when he was still with the Panthers.
- Overall, Standig doesn’t expect the Commanders to be big spenders or players for some of the bigger-name quarterbacks who could be available this offseason, if they are to be taken at their word that they expect Howell to enter OTAs as the starter.
Cowboys
- Although Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy will likely take over calling plays, Dallas will still need to hire an offensive coordinator. The Athletic’s Jon Machota writes former Seahawks OC Brian Schottenheimer, who has been working for the Cowboys as a consultant on staff, is one logical choice.
- Machota adds Panthers OC Ben McAdoo has a good relationship with McCarthy and will likely be available. Dallas will also need to hire a QB coach and McAdoo could be a fit for that position.
- Machota points out Panthers OL coach James Campen also worked years with McCarthy and Dallas needs a new OL coach.
- Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer says he heard McCarthy and former Cowboys OC Kellen Moore weren’t seeing eye-to-eye down the stretch this past season, which contributed to the two sides parting ways.
Giants
- SNY’s Connor Hughes notes the Giants are in pretty good shape financially heading into this offseason, and as a result they could elect to make WR Kenny Golladay a June 1 cut rather than a standard cut. The difference would be $13.5 million in savings to use after June 1 as opposed to $6.7 million that would be available right away.
- Hughes adds Giants DL Leonard Williams misspoke when he said he was open to a pay cut. What he meant was a restructure, as that wouldn’t involve him giving up any money. Hughes notes an extension could make sense for both sides to lower Williams’ cap hit in 2023.
- Giants S Xavier McKinney is switching to agent David Mulugheta and is eligible for an extension from the team this offseason. (Dan Duggan)
