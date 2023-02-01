NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Giants, Jones, Barkley

Commanders
- ESPN’s John Keim notes the Commanders would love to bring back DT Daron Payne but they have to sort through a lot of budget questions, including how much owner Dan Snyder will sign off on spending as he’s heading out the door and whether they can afford to keep Payne with other prominent pending free agents in coming seasons like DE Montez Sweat and DE Chase Young.
- In the end, Keim thinks the $19 million franchise tag might be the outcome for the two sides this season.
- ESPN did an offseason quarterback landing spot simulation with beat reporters standing in as the GMs of their respective teams. The Commanders elected to re-sign QB Taylor Heinicke to a cheap deal to compete with 2021 fifth-round QB Sam Howell for the starting job.
- NBC Sports’ JP Finlay, citing a league source, reports that it sounds like Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy will have “multiple opportunities” after the Super Bowl and could command a salary of over $2.5 million per year for another coordinator role. He’s not sure if Washington is willing to spend that much.
Cowboys
- ESPN’s Todd Archer reports the Cowboys are hiring veteran NFL OL coach Mike Solari as their next offensive line coach.
- Michael Gehlken of The Dallas Morning News reports that Cowboys WR Michael Gallup underwent a scope of his right knee and right ankle on Tuesday but is expected to be recovered in time for the start of spring workouts in April.
- According to Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News, LB Luke Gifford underwent core muscle surgery, S Malik Hooker had a thumb operation, and OT Tyron Smith had minor knee surgery.
- Cowboys S Jayron Kearse is also scheduled to undergo surgery on his right shoulder on Thursday. (Archer)
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones confirmed HC Mike McCarthy will call plays next season and it will be a “version” of what he ran with the Packers. (Watkins)
- Cowboys executive Stephen Jones said they are “committed” to Dak Prescott long-term and are open to an extension for him. (Watkins)
- However, Jerry Jones added the organization is also committed to drafting a quarterback and should’ve brought more rookies in at the position over the years. (Watkins)
- Both Jerry and Stephen Jones were adamant about RB Ezekiel Elliott returning next season but it must “work financially” for both parties. (Nick Eatman)
- Stephen Jones mentioned the Cowboys will revisit the possibility of signing WR Odell Beckham Jr. this offseason. (Eatman)
Giants
- ESPN’s Jordan Raanan says at this point, the Giants seem more likely to prioritize bringing back QB Daniel Jones over RB Saquon Barkley, though the plan is to keep both.
- Raanan notes a multi-year deal for Jones and a franchise tag for Barkley, at a sum of $10 million in 2023, might be how things shake out.
- Giants GM Joe Schoen said they have not begun contract negotiations with Jones yet. (Connor Hughes)
- Schoen indicated he had initial discussions with Barkley’s representation earlier this week: “With any negotiation, you try to move closer and that’s what we’ll try to do next week.” (Charlotte Carroll)
