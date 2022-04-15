NFC Notes: Commanders, Cowboys, Lions

Commanders

Commanders RB Antonio Gibson said he’s committed to winning next season in order to stop the “backlash” they received last season.

“We get a lot of backlash on the team,” Gibson said, per Aaron Wilson. “We’re tired of it. We just got to show ’em. We don’t get that talk if we’re winning games, we got to start winning games, and people forget about all that. That’s what we plan on doing.”

According to Albert Breer, the Commanders have “turned over a lot of rocks on this year’s receiver group.”

Breer doesn’t expect the Commanders to take a quarterback at No. 11 overall.

Cowboys

Cowboys CB Kelvin Joseph ‘s attorney said that his client was in a vehicle where other passengers fired several gunshots that killed a 20-year-old man in the Dallas area on March 18, per Michael Gehlken and Kelli Smith of the Dallas Morning News.

Dallas police are requesting to interview Joseph about his involvement in the shooting. Surveillance footage shows Joseph and the victim’s groups in an altercation around 1:45 a.m. Soon after the fight, a black SUV drove past the victim’s groups and fired shots.

Joseph’s attorney, Barry Sorrels, released the following statement: “Kelvin Joseph did not shoot Cameron Ray. Mr. Ray’s death is a tragedy, and Kelvin extends his deepest condolences for the family’s loss. On the night of March 17, Kelvin was unarmed and was not looking for violence. He found himself in a situation that escalated without his knowledge or consent. Along with condolences to the Ray family, Kelvin apologizes to the Dallas community for being anywhere near this type of incident. The investigation is ongoing, and we intend to respect the process.”

