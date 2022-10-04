NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reports Commanders C Chase Roullier will undergo knee surgery this week, which will likely end his season. He has already been placed on injured reserve by the team.
- The Commanders worked out former Jaguars OL KC McDermott on Tuesday. (Doug Kyed)
- The Commanders hired Lindsay Gately as an assistant athletic trainer and physical therapist. (Nicki Jhabvala)
Cowboys
- Cowboys EVP Stephen Jones on QB Dak Prescott: “The biggest thing of all is Dak feeling like he can throw the ball at 100%. … Obviously we won’t put him out there if the bone weren’t healed. That is up to what the X-ray looks like, which we’ll be looking at this week.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said he wants to see Prescott go through a full week of practice before the team considers activating him: “I definitely want to see Dak [Prescott] go through a full week of prep before he plays. I mean, we’re not talking about being out one week here or two. This is going to be a month…We’ve got four seven-day runs here, so I think that will time up.” (Michael Gehlken)
- McCarthy added Prescott is scheduled to visit the doctor on Tuesday for a follow-up appointment on his thumb. (Todd Archer)
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on Prescott’s thumb currently not being able to grip the ball: “I know it’s better. I know he’s gonna go out every day and make progress toward being able to grip the ball. He’ll have a big week and he’ll be hard on himself getting ready to go.” (Jon Machota)
- Jones adds the team would not stick with QB Cooper Rush over a healthy Prescott: “No. No. As I see it right today.” (Clarence Hill Jr.)
- Cowboys LS Jake McQuaide is likely out for the season with a torn triceps injury. (Nick Eatman)
- The Cowboys are signing long snappers Matt Overton and Tucker Addington to the practice squad after McQuaide’s injury. (Tom Pelissero)
Eagles
Eagles RB Miles Sanders had a big game on Sunday and drew a lot of praise from QB Jalen Hurts and veteran C Jason Kelce.
“He played angry in my opinion,” Hurts said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “He played with a purpose [Sunday] afternoon.”
“There were a lot of ugly runs in there that [Sanders] made positive yards out of,” Kelce said. “That’s what you want out of a running back. When we block it up well, you’re going to get good yards. But the running backs that can make something when there ain’t much there, that’s when you know you’ve got a good one, and Miles was doing a lot of that [Sunday].”
Giants
Giants RB Saquon Barkley came to the realization that he would have to play quarterback once quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor went down with injuries on Sunday.
Jones is currently considered day-to-day and should be able to play in Week 5.
“When I saw Tyrod go down, I kind of realized I’m up next,” Barkley said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m the quarterback. First of all, you have to give credit to DJ coming back in the game. I can’t curse, he’s a tough you know what. Nothing but respect for him to go in and continue to fight through that for his team just shows you the type of person and type of player he is. I think I just tried my best to read it. It’s really not that hard, I guess, but I think I made the right reads on them. But we were able to keep the ball moving, get downfield, get some points and the defense did a great job for us.”
Looking for the latest NFL Insider News & Rumors?
Be sure to follow NFL Trade Rumors on TWITTER and FACEBOOK for breaking NFL News and Rumors for all 32 teams!