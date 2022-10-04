NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cooper Rush, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Eagles

Eagles RB Miles Sanders had a big game on Sunday and drew a lot of praise from QB Jalen Hurts and veteran C Jason Kelce.

“He played angry in my opinion,” Hurts said, via Tim McManus of ESPN. “He played with a purpose [Sunday] afternoon.”

“There were a lot of ugly runs in there that [Sanders] made positive yards out of,” Kelce said. “That’s what you want out of a running back. When we block it up well, you’re going to get good yards. But the running backs that can make something when there ain’t much there, that’s when you know you’ve got a good one, and Miles was doing a lot of that [Sunday].”

Giants

Giants RB Saquon Barkley came to the realization that he would have to play quarterback once quarterbacks Daniel Jones and Tyrod Taylor went down with injuries on Sunday.

Jones is currently considered day-to-day and should be able to play in Week 5.

“When I saw Tyrod go down, I kind of realized I’m up next,” Barkley said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m the quarterback. First of all, you have to give credit to DJ coming back in the game. I can’t curse, he’s a tough you know what. Nothing but respect for him to go in and continue to fight through that for his team just shows you the type of person and type of player he is. I think I just tried my best to read it. It’s really not that hard, I guess, but I think I made the right reads on them. But we were able to keep the ball moving, get downfield, get some points and the defense did a great job for us.”