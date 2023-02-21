NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders

Former NFL RB LeSean McCoy played for HC Andy Reid and OC Eric Bieniemy during his brief time with the Chiefs and was critical of Bieniemy during a recent media appearance.

“What’s his value? What makes him a good offensive coordinator? The problem is, a lot of these people that go on social media, ‘He should be the guy for the job,’ they haven’t played there,” McCoy said, via Fox Sports. “I’ve been in the rooms where he’s coaching and he has nothing to do with the pass game at all. When the plays are designed, that’s Andy Reid. When you talk about offensive coordinators, I can tell you what makes Brian Daboll with the Giants a very good coordinator. I can tell you about Andy Reid or Doug Pederson. But Eric Bieniemy, what makes him good? When we watch the film of practices and we correct the wide receivers, the running backs, the quarterbacks, he doesn’t talk in there. Andy Reid talks in there.”

McCoy still said that he hopes Bieniemy finds success with the Commanders.

“I’m rooting for him because he’s a Black coach and I love to see Black coaches win. Also, he’s a running backs coach, and running backs coaches never get a chance to be offensive coordinator,” McCoy said. “So I want him to do well, but if I have to do my job and be honest? My thing is, where is the true value at?”

Cowboys

Mike Fisher of SI.com reports the Cowboys are “intrigued” by Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud , with the source telling Fisher: “I don’t know the ‘how’ but (Dallas is) absolutely intrigued by Stroud.”

, with the source telling Fisher: “I don’t know the ‘how’ but (Dallas is) absolutely intrigued by Stroud.” Fisher adds the Cowboys’ current plan is to extend QB Dak Prescott beyond the remaining two years on his deal in order to create cap room, as an extension can give the team around $22 million in cap space.

beyond the remaining two years on his deal in order to create cap room, as an extension can give the team around $22 million in cap space. NFL Media’s Jane Slater reports Cowboys RB coach Skip Peete is joining the Buccaneers in the same role.

The Athletic’s Bob Sturm writes that based on his conversations with analysts and scouts for other teams this year, he thinks the only place Cowboys RB Ezekiel Elliott would get a contract for above the league minimum is in Dallas, maybe a one-year, $2.5 million deal at absolute best.

would get a contract for above the league minimum is in Dallas, maybe a one-year, $2.5 million deal at absolute best. The consensus is Elliott’s legs are just about out of juice, per Sturm.

Sturm mentions the word on the street continues to make it seem like the Cowboys are going to franchise tag RB Tony Pollard .

. Going into the Scouting Combine, TCU G Steve Avila has had extensive meetings with four teams already, including the Cowboys. Avila participated in the Senior Bowl. (Ryan Fowler)

Eagles

Eagles P Arryn Siposs spoke about his poor punt that resulted in a Super Bowl record 65-yard return by Chiefs WR Kadarius Toney.

“To be honest, I was coming back from my injury as well and working my way into it,” Siposs said on SEN Breakfast. “My first one went really, really well, and all I wanted to do was kind of continue on with the second one. I’ve actually just kind of tweaked the left ankle on the plant foot and just kind of didn’t get through the ball as well as I would have liked. I was just trying to kick a drop punt, honestly, just kick it high and obviously make them fair catch it, to be honest, and let them have 70-kinda yards to mess with. It didn’t work out in my favor. We still had an opportunity to still go make a play down there of course and they just made a better one.”