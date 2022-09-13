NFC Notes: Commanders, Dak Prescott, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

The Commanders worked out DL Benning Potoa’e . He was later signed to the practice squad. (Aaron Wilson)

Commanders released S Ferrod Gardner from their practice squad.

Cowboys

Cowboys QB Dak Prescott could return prior to Week 9, with the team currently planning to start QB Cooper Rush this Sunday against the Bengals. (Tom Pelissero)

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said the team won't place Prescott on injured reserve, believing he could possibly play in the next four games. (Jon Machota)

Jones denied any trade for a veteran quarterback was in the works, adding: “It’s unlikely that you’d have a veteran quarterback that could get back in here and be ready to play as well as those guys can play, even if you thought you might have a talent advantage.” (Mark Maske)

The Cowboys will be adding a third healthy quarterback to their roster after Prescott’s thumb injury. Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy said the team is “working through it” and they’re “having a number of discussions right now.” (Michael Gehlken)

Prescott completed surgery on Monday, which generally takes two weeks for the wound to heal. Prescott plans to remain close to the team, attending meetings and supporting Rush. (Gehlken)

Jones told reporters he was proud of LT Tyler Smith and C Tyler Biadasz. He also commented on veteran OT Jason Peters: “We’ll have a spot for him. He can play both tackles. There are all kinds of combinations there.” (Machota)

Eagles

Eagles OC Shane Steichen on WR DeVonta Smith not catching any passes in Week 1: "He is a premier player in this league. I'd never think in a million years he has a game without a catch. We've got to get our guys touches." (Josh Tolentino)

Eagles placed DE Derek Barnett on injured reserve (NFLTR)

on injured reserve (NFLTR) Eagles signed DE Janarius Robinson off of the Vikings practice squad.

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll said WR Kadarius Toney‘s lack of playing time has nothing to do with his knowledge of the scheme.

“Kadarius has done a good job of learning our stuff,” Daboll said, via NY Post. “I have no concerns about him knowing our information.”

Daboll added that the team’s wide receiver room is a competitive group and playing time will be determined on a week-to-week basis.

“With our receiver position, it’s a competitive situation,” Daboll said. “It will be evaluated on a week-to-week basis. Relative to inactives or play time, everybody has to earn their role. One week it might be a whole game, one week it might be less.”

Daboll reiterated that the team still has confidence in Toney and they hope to continue to involve him.

“Kadarius is working his way back,” Daboll said. “We had more than just seven plays for him, but they weren’t called. We’ll see what happens this week. The guys that were out there, we have confidence in. We have confidence in Kadarius.”