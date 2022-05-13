NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders OC Scott Turner called fifth-round TE Cole Turner an advanced receiver for the position, but added he will need to hone in on his blocking skills in order to get more opportunities on the field.

“He’s a guy that was a WR, came to Nevada and was moved to TE. He still played more of a WR-type role. He led their team in targets at least the last two seasons and was highly productive,” Turner said via Hogshaven.com. “Really a big guy. We had the opportunity to go work him out and what he showed is just that catch radius, where he can adjust, he can go get the ball, and he just has a feel for running routes, because he did a lot of it. He’s going to have some growth to do with other aspects of playing…If you play tight end you are going to be asked to block some. He can get down the field, and he’s a big target.”

The team is still trying to figure out seventh-round OL Chris Paul‘s long-term position on the offensive line, according to Turner. He will cross-train at multiple positions to determine where he will fit best.

“He’s played tackle and guard. He’s going to compete and learn. He’s a later-round draft pick. I see him competing with the group and we’ll see where he fits best. Coach Matsko does a great job of moving those guys around and cross training them.”

Eagles

New Eagles DE Hasson Reddick refers to himself as a “weapon” on defense, given his versatility in terms of what he can do.

“That’s how I feel, man,” Reddick said, via Nick Tricome of PhillyVoice.com. “I feel like I’m a weapon of mass destruction when it comes to being on the football field. I can do a lot of things differently than a lot of guys. I move differently than a lot of guys. I’m not your typical edge rusher in the way that I rush, so I just feel like I’m different from other guys that play the same position around the league.”

Giants

The New York Giants are hosting several players for tryouts this weekend during their rookie minicamp including: