NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders
- The Athletic’s Ben Standig looks at some potential cap-saving moves for the Commanders, with the most obvious one the expected release of QB Carson Wentz which will save the team $26.2 million.
- Standig notes WR Curtis Samuel and LT Charles Leno have high cap hits in 2023 but both played well enough last season to justify keeping them.
- Standig highlights CB Kendall Fuller as a strong candidate for an extension as he enters the final year of a deal he signed with Washington as a free agent. That would lower his cap number, and while a third major contract for a defensive back is more of a risk, Fuller is still just 28 and could convert to safety if needed.
- After another injury-riddled year, Commanders C Chase Roullier could be a candidate for a pay cut, per Standig. He adds S Bobby McCain is in a similar spot and could be released, and TE Logan Thomas‘ roster spot is also on shaky ground.
- Standig expects the Commanders to try and revamp their interior offensive line, including both guard spots. Trai Turner is a pending free agent and isn’t expected back, and the team could cut G Andrew Norwell.
- While they’ll make outside additions, Standig notes 2021 seventh-round G Chris Paul could compete for a role, and the team is also considering moving RT Samuel Cosmi inside to guard and starting veteran Cornelius Lucas at right tackle.
- Washington wouldn’t save much by releasing RB J.D. McKissic but Standig points out that decision might have more to do with McKissic’s health after a neck injury last year.
Eagles
- NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport points out Eagles star RT Lane Johnson will require 10-12 weeks to recover after undergoing surgery to repair a torn adductor on Thursday.
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni said he wants his next offensive coordinator to call plays in the same way former OC Shane Steichen did, per Jimmy Kempski of PhillyVoice.
- Eagles GM Howie Roseman said QB Jalen Hurts is now eligible for a contract extension and they want to be sure he stays in Philadelphia long-term: “We want to keep our best players here for the long term, and he’s certainly one of our best players. We want to keep Jalen Hurts here long term,” via Josh Tolentino of the Philadelphia Inquirer.
- CBS Sports’ Jonathan Jones notes the expectation is Eagles QB coach Brian Johnson will be the offensive coordinator and secondary coach Dennard Wilson is a strong candidate for defensive coordinator after interviewing for the Browns job last month.
- Panthers LB coach Peter Hansen is also one potential outside candidate to replace DC Jonathan Gannon. (Jeff McLane)
- Eagles CB James Bradberry joked that he “won’t play for cheap” and is open to returning to the Eagles, despite having no discussions with the team at this point. (Eliot Shorr-Parks)
- Bradberry on free agency: “I think I deserve top dollar. It’s just a matter of who’s out there to willing to pay it at the end of the day.” (Zach Berman)
- Bradberry continued: “I would probably say I want to go to a team that has a good roster. And of course, I want the number to be right. What that number is in my head, I haven’t figured it out. I got more time to think about it. But I know I want to be on a good roster.” (Berman)
- Eagles LT Jordan Mailata said the shoulder injury he sustained during the season won’t require offseason surgery and that he will continue to rehab his range of motion using stretching and yoga. (Tolentino)
- Hurts on being eligible for a contract extension: “I care about winning Championships…There will be a day where that conversation can be had, but today is not that day.” (Tolentino)
- Eagles WR Quez Watkins said he played with a grade 2 shoulder strain after suffering the injury against the Titans. (McLane)
- Sirianni said they are retaining Michael Clay as special teams coordinator and was pleased with how the unit improved over the course of last season. (Kempski)
- Sirianni said he’s not opposed to changing their defensive scheme under their next coordinator: “I’m not opposed to changing.” (McLane)
- Roseman mentioned the Eagles are expecting to gain compensatory picks in 2024 due to losing free agents this year: “We’re going to have compensatory picks next year.” (Kempski)
Giants
- The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes the Giants will cut WR Kenny Golladay for cap savings this offseason now that they have an out in his contract.
- He also thinks the team will look to extend DL Leonard Williams as a way to create more cap space, and cites the three-year, $50 million deal signed by Falcons DT Grady Jarrett as a potentially strong comparison. His last deal with New York was for three years and $63 million.
- Though the Giants will have more cap flexibility than they did last year, Duggan still expects them to be judicious about how they use it. That includes not over-spending to retain pending free agents like S Julian Love and perhaps even RB Saquon Barkley, and not over-spending to address needs like wide receiver in free agency.
- Duggan says the Giants should prioritize extensions for players like DT Dexter Lawrence, S Xavier McKinney and LT Andrew Thomas as a way to save money in the long run before the prices go up for their respective positions.
