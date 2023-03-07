NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

NBC Sports’ Matthew Berry shares some of the rumors and gossip he heard from team and media sources at the Combine. One was that one way or another, Commanders owner Dan Snyder is still going to have to sell the team. If he drags his feet too much, Berry heard the league could still end up forcing a sale.

is still going to have to sell the team. If he drags his feet too much, Berry heard the league could still end up forcing a sale. Berry also notes it’s unlikely Snyder sells to former Amazon CEO Jeff Bezos, as the enmity from Snyder is real to the point he’d take less money to sell to someone else.

Chiefs HC Andy Reid didn’t want to lose Eric Bieniemy but encouraged him to take the Commanders job: “You need some juice in this thing, and that’s what the Commanders are getting, they’re getting some juice with EB.” (JP Finlay)

Eagles

The Athletic’s Mike Sando notes the consensus among the GMs and execs he spoke to at the Scouting Combine was that the Eagles would take either a defensive lineman or Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon with the No. 10 pick.

Giants

Giants GM Joe Schoen hopes to improve the team’s interior defensive line depth this offseason. Schoen added that he doesn’t feel great about the state of the position right now.

“Not great,” he said, via Giants Wire. “That’s a premium position. Again, talk about allocating resources to a position. That’s important. We gotta be better next year stopping the run. I think some of that is our depth where Dexter doesn’t have to play the amount of snaps he played or Leo doesn’t have to be out there as much as he was out there. That’s important, not only there but we have to improve the depth across the board.”

Schoen added that the team will try to retain DT Dexter Lawrence and acknowledged the talent disparity at that position.

“This week will be a big week, all the UFAs, anybody like Dexter, Joel Segal’s his agent, we’ve had conversations with him,” Schoen said. “That’s a little bit trickier, the DT market when you look at the gap in-between the highest paid and the next guy. But Dexter’s great, leader, great player, did a good job for us this year so he’s definitely somebody we will talk to and we’d like to have him here for a long time.”

Clemson OL Jordan McFadden highlighted his meeting with the Giants at the Shrine Bowl as one of his interviews that stood out to him. (Justin Melo)

highlighted his meeting with the Giants at the Shrine Bowl as one of his interviews that stood out to him. (Justin Melo) Auburn RB Tank Bigsby had a formal Combine interview with the Giants. (Tom Downey)