NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants, Daniel Jones

Commanders

Commanders DE Chase Young is inching closer to a full recovery and is eager to get back on the field.

“Every day I feel I’m getting better,” Young said, via ESPN. “Every day I feel like I’m getting stronger and more comfortable.”

Commanders QB Carson Wentz is also preparing to make his return.

“It allowed me to get healthier everywhere else,” Wentz said. “In a weird way that time off helped me feel fresh.”

Wentz said his time away has helped him gain a new perspective of the offense and their identity.

“Anytime you’re out, you gain a new perspective,” he said. “How you handle things and how you go forward with life in general. Definitely don’t take it for granted.”

Eagles

Eagles QB Gardner Minshew said that he is adjusting to their first-team offense and is working on his timing with their receivers.

“Every time you take reps in practice, it’s a good thing,” Minshew said, via Dave Spadaro of the team’s official site. “It’s a different feel, a different group of guys you throw to out there. Getting the communication down with everybody, working on the timing with everybody, and knowing where they’re going to be, that’s the benefit. There are some really good guys out there. I’m here to do my part to help the team win.”

Minshew believes he’s been able to “stay ready and stay sharp” throughout the season.

“I think you always find ways to make yourself a better player,” Minshew said. “I’ve worked hard preparing every week and even though I haven’t played much, I’ve been able to put in the work and stay ready and stay sharp. This is my chance to play and I’m excited about it.”

Eagles TE Dallas Goedert has “full confidence” in Minshew and the team is prepared to support him.

“We’re all doing our jobs getting ready to play this game and we have full confidence in each other,” Goedert said. “Gardner will do his job. He’s the man. We all love him. The best way we can support him is to play our best and that’s what we’re preparing to do. Nothing changes.”

Giants

CBS Sports analyst and former agent Joel Corry looks at the Giants’ options with starting QB Daniel Jones , who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent following this season.

, who is scheduled to be an unrestricted free agent following this season. Because the Giants engaged in contract talks with RB Saquon Barkley earlier this season but not Jones, Corry thinks they view Barkley as a higher priority, with the possibility of the franchise tag. A tag for Jones would be either $29 million or $32 million.

earlier this season but not Jones, Corry thinks they view Barkley as a higher priority, with the possibility of the franchise tag. A tag for Jones would be either $29 million or $32 million. One potential parallel the Giants could look at is how the Jaguars handled the contract for QB Blake Bortles . Jacksonville gave him a two-year extension as he was entering the final year of his deal that was worth $17.5 million per year. Corry points out the same deal adjusted for cap growth would be $23 million a year for Jones.

. Jacksonville gave him a two-year extension as he was entering the final year of his deal that was worth $17.5 million per year. Corry points out the same deal adjusted for cap growth would be $23 million a year for Jones. One key difference is Jones can be a free agent this offseason while Bortles still had another year under contract. Corry writes that if Jones thinks he can get $30 million a year or more in free agency, New York might be willing to let him go.

Giants HC Brian Daboll said they have ruled out OL Shane Lemieux (toe) and CB Adoree’ Jackson (knee) from Week 16. (Dan Duggan)