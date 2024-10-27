NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants, Deonte Banks

Commanders

Due to the nature of a long NFL season, Commanders DC Joe Whitt Jr. emphasized the idea of playing 17 to 18 guys on defense to keep everyone fresh.

“It’s a long season; we want to roll with a deep crew,” Whitt said, via Ivan Lambert of the Commanders Wire. “We want to make sure that we’re fresh not only in the fourth quarter but towards the end of the season when everything matters. That we still have a fresh football team that can run and hit to the way that we want to run and hit to.”

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels (ribs) is officially listed as questionable for Week 8 against the Bears. (Adam Schefter)

Eagles

Eagles LB Nakobe Dean on the team finally forcing turnovers against the Bengals offense: “We had to open the floodgates. We had some beavers building in our fucking river of takeaways. We finally cleared the dam out a little bit.” (Brooks Kubena)

Giants

Giants CB Deonte Banks was called out by teammates for a lack of effort in their Week 7 loss. Banks takes the blame for his moment of weakness and ensures it won’t happen again.

“It won’t happen again. It can’t. Just taking accountability for what happened,” Banks said, via ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

New York HC Brian Daboll is ready to move forward after taking care of the issue.

“You address it with the player and you move on,” Daboll added.

Giants RT Jermaine Eluemunor (groin) stated he’s playing Monday despite not being at practice Friday. (Dan Duggan)

(groin) stated he’s playing Monday despite not being at practice Friday. (Dan Duggan) Giants LB Tomon Fox was fined $5,102 for Roughing the Kicker in Week 7.