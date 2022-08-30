NFC Notes: Commanders, Eagles, Giants, Kenny Golladay

Commanders

NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo reports Commanders third-round RB Brian Robinson is fortunate that a bullet passed through his knee and missed all of the vital parts of the joint. He added the timeline for his return is still to be determined.

is fortunate that a bullet passed through his knee and missed all of the vital parts of the joint. He added the timeline for his return is still to be determined. Commanders HC Ron Rivera on Robinson: “Leaving him on the 53 gives us a little bit of time to determine his roster status. He’ll be reexamined by the doctors, and there are multiple options depending on the results, including the NFI list.” (Ben Standig)

Eagles

Eagles first-round DT Jordan Davis and third-round LB Nakobe Dean have done everything together since being drafted by Philadelphia out of the University of Georgia. They are planning to continue their collegiate chemistry at the NFL level in order to make an impact defensively for the birds in 2022.

“Oh yeah, we definitely have a special chemistry,” Dean told Tim McManus of ESPN. “We know what makes each other go, we already know what makes each other tick; we’re already bonded. It’s easier with him.”

“Just like old days,” Davis added. “I’m accustomed to watching Nakobe flying around, making plays. He’s going to excel at this level. He’s going to learn. He’s going to get his feet up under him. Just to see him do that, to have us possibly become a 1-2 tandem, it’d be a pretty amazing feat that we can carry from college.”

NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero mentions new Eagles DB Chauncey Gardner-Johnson is expected to be a full-time safety following his trade to the Eagles meaning he will get more usage than the nickel role he was often given with the Saints.

is expected to be a full-time safety following his trade to the Eagles meaning he will get more usage than the nickel role he was often given with the Saints. The Eagles worked out DB Quandre Mosely on Monday. (Aaron Wilson)

Giants

Giants HC Brian Daboll had nothing bad to say about WR Kenny Golladay, whose large contract and poor play have been on the mind of fans who aren’t sure he is worth the roster spot.

“He’s done a good job with what we’ve asked him to do,” Daboll said, via Giants.com. “He’s competed. And he’s played multiple spots for us. He’s continuing to learn our offense. I think he’s done a good job of learning it. I know numbers and catches and all that, I’ve got all that, but he’s done what we’ve asked him to do.”