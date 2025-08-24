NFC Notes: Commanders, Giants, Eagles, Jaxson Dart

Commanders

Commanders RB Chris Rodriguez is poised to have a significant role in Washington’s offense this season following the departure of Brian Robinson. Commanders HC Dan Quinn pointed out that they don’t use a lead blocker in short-yardage situations, making Rodriguez a system fit with his ability to shed tackles.

“Yes, and I would say there’s also parts of our offense that are a little bit untraditional, where we’re not traditional in using a lead blocker sometimes in short yardage,” Quinn said, via CommandersWire. “So, but I do like knowing that Chris has that tackle-breaking ability, especially in a small space, but yeah, I would say that would be one that’s at the front of the thinking first.”

Giants

The Giants took QB Jaxson Dart in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft after adding veteran QBs Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston as free agents. New York HC Brian Daboll said Dart understands he needs to develop, but has been pleased by the progress of the rookie quarterback.

“Being a rookie quarterback is not easy — being a quarterback is not easy — so he knows he’s got a lot of things to work on, but he’s made progress every day and I’m glad we drafted him. I’m glad he’s our guy,” Daboll said, via ProFootballTalk.

Dart left their preseason finale against the Patriots after taking a hard hit at the end of a 23-yard run. Daboll reflected on the play, saying he wants Dart to continue being aggressive, but he should’ve slid in that situation.

“I wouldn’t coach it out of him, there’s just certain times that you’ve got to make the right decision, and I would say this particular game is a good time to slide, in a preseason game,” Daboll said. “Every situation is different. I’ve had different quarterbacks that could run and were productive running the football, but there’s a time and place you’d like to take as few hits as you can. I like Jaxson’s competitiveness, his toughness. You’ve got to make the right decision. Those are split-second decisions, I trust him, and I would never take his competitiveness away.”

Eagles

ESPN’s Benjamin Solak notes the Eagles are putting a ton on first-round LB Jihaad Campbell ‘s plate mentally, which is a sign they think he’ll be ready to shoulder a huge role this upcoming season.

‘s plate mentally, which is a sign they think he’ll be ready to shoulder a huge role this upcoming season. Eagles DC Vic Fangio on the CB2 battle: “All the guys are pretty even right now.” (Zach Berman)

on the CB2 battle: “All the guys are pretty even right now.” (Zach Berman) Although CB Cooper DeJean will work at outside cornerback at practice, Fangio said they aren’t quite ready to move him there permanently and play someone else in the slot. (Berman)

will work at outside cornerback at practice, Fangio said they aren’t quite ready to move him there permanently and play someone else in the slot. (Berman) Per Fangio, someone would need to develop in the slot for DeJean to be able to kick outside. (Brooks Kubena)