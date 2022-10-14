NFC Notes: Commanders, Giants, Panthers

Commanders

Commanders RB Brian Robinson spoke about his recovery from gunshot wounds to return for Thursday’s Week 6 game against the Bears.

“I just had to focus on what I really want in my life,” Robinson said, via ProFootballTalk. “I wanted to be a football player, I wanted to get back on the football field, so I did everything in my power, strength wise, mentally wise, to get me back on the field. I’m so thankful for the training staff, everybody in there helping me, pushing me every day, giving me the extra motivation on days when I didn’t have it, just kind of keeping me grounded to get back out here with my team.”

Robinson reiterated that his biggest goal was to play football again.

“My biggest goal was to find my way back on the football field,” Robinson said. “I was ready for it, I prepared for it week in and week out.”

Giants

Regarding playing the Ravens in Week 6, Giants DC Wink Martindale said that he felt it was time for a new opportunity after spending 10 years in Baltimore and feels re-energized by his new position with New York.

“I think that it’s just one of those things,” Martindale said, via ProFootballlTalk. “I always believe that wherever you’re at is where you’re supposed to be. John and I had conversations way back before they made the announcement of about where we wanted to be and what we wanted to do. I knew there was going to be a lot of movement in the NFL, and it has reenergized me to go someplace new and try to build it again. It was like I said, we’re family, John and I are. It was nothing negative, it was just time. When I say it was just time, it was just time for both of us.”

Panthers

Panthers QB P.J. Walker said that there was some shock in the locker room when former HC Matt Rhule was fired but they are confident going forward with interim HC Steve Wilks.

“Everybody was a little shocked,” Walker said, via David Newton of ESPN. “Everybody had a feeling. You just don’t know. I think over the past couple of weeks we came into each week not knowing. That’s a burden on a lot of players. A lot of us loved Coach Rhule. Now Coach Wilks is in charge. We think a lot of Coach Wilks, and we’ll take it from there.”

Panthers RB Christian McCaffrey added that it’s difficult to see Rhule dismissed but they must move on.

“Anytime somebody you like loses their job it’s tough,” McCaffrey said. “This is a tough business. It’s a result-oriented business. For us, as much as we love Coach, we’ve got to continue and move on. That’s what he’d want us to do.”

Panthers LB Shaq Thompson called the early coaching change a “rude awakening” for players but they need to focus on executing.

“You understand it’s a business, especially the young guys,” Thompson said. “At the end of the day, it’s on us as the player. We’ve got to go out there and execute.”