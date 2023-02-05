NFC Notes: Commanders, Jason Kelce, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Ian Rapoport appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and explained that the Commanders’ offensive coordinator job is really one to keep an eye on for Chiefs OC Eric Bieniemy.

“I think Bieniemy is really in play for a play-calling or OC job, a couple of different places,” Rapoport told McAfee. “Baltimore and, I think, the Commanders is really one to consider. So you’d be like, ‘he’s already an OC; why would he leave Mahomes?’ He shares play-calling with Andy Reid, he does a lot of it, but he shares it.”

Eagles

Eagles C Jason Kelce revealed that regardless of the result of the Super Bowl, his decision on retirement will likely be unaffected.

“From everything I’ve been told about when you know it’s time to retire or not, you just know when you know, and it’s going to be when you don’t want to play football anymore,” Kelce said, via Reuben Frank of NBCSportsPhiladelphia.com. “And I don’t think that winning this game is going to determine whether I want to continue to play football or not.”

Kelce added HC Nick Sirianni has done a “phenomenal job” at building a culture where players and coaches can be “the best versions of themselves.” (Eliot Shorr-Parks)

has done a “phenomenal job” at building a culture where players and coaches can be “the best versions of themselves.” (Eliot Shorr-Parks) Eagles CB Avonte Maddox (toe) was held out of Friday’s practice as a precautionary measure and is expected to be ready for Super Bowl LVII. (Josh Tolentino)

(toe) was held out of Friday’s practice as a precautionary measure and is expected to be ready for Super Bowl LVII. (Josh Tolentino) Eagles DE Brandon Graham was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the NFC title game against the 49ers. (Tom Pelissero)

was fined $13,261 for unsportsmanlike conduct in the NFC title game against the 49ers. (Tom Pelissero) Pelissero adds that though he was ejected, Eagels S K’Von Wallace was not fined by the NFL.

Giants

Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News notes the Giants will meet this week with RB Saquon Barkley ‘s camp for the third time to try and work out a long-term deal. So far, Barkley’s camp hasn’t been enthused with New York’s reported offer of $12 million a year.

‘s camp for the third time to try and work out a long-term deal. So far, Barkley’s camp hasn’t been enthused with New York’s reported offer of $12 million a year. A source told Leonard that Giants DC Wink Martindale is one of the leaders for the Colts’ head coaching job as that search continues.