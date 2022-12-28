NFC Notes: Commanders, Lane Johnson, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Jason La Canfora of the Washington Post says there’s a real chance Las Vegas moves on from QB Derek Carr this offseason, with the Commanders, Panthers and Buccaneers potential landing spots in a trade.

Commanders HC Ron Rivera explained their decision to start QB Carson Wentz : “We’re looking for a little bit of a spark, something different.” (Nicki Jhabvala)

explained their decision to start QB : “We’re looking for a little bit of a spark, something different.” (Nicki Jhabvala) Rivera said it would have been “asinine” to bench QB Taylor Heinicke when the team was playing well, but things have changed after going winless over the last three games. (Ben Standig)

Eagles

ESPN’s Dan Graziano says his impression from talking with the Eagles is that QB Jalen Hurts is unlikely to play this week and the team still isn’t sure if he’ll be fully healthy by the time their first playoff game rolls around.

is unlikely to play this week and the team still isn’t sure if he’ll be fully healthy by the time their first playoff game rolls around. NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reports Eagles OT Lane Johnson has elected to hold off on surgery on his torn adductor after consulting with numerous experts and intends on playing this postseason.

Giants

The Giants need a win over the Colts to secure their position in the playoffs and HC Brian Daboll isn’t willing to count the team’s chickens before they hatch.

“We’re not in it yet,” Daboll said, via Pro Football Talk. “I’m not going to look too far down the road, and we’re going to try to beat the Colts. And that’s where I’m at with it.”