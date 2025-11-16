NFC Notes: Commanders, Lions, Packers

Commanders

Commanders LB Ale Kaho was fined $46,371 for unnecessary roughness for use of the helmet, and DT Javon Kinlaw was fined $28,555 for unsportsmanlike conduct for contact with an official.

Lions

Lions HC Dan Campbell believes QB Jared Goff is playing the best football of his career and continues to get better each season.

“I just feel like he’s gotten better every year, that’s me. So yeah, I guess to answer that question, yes, I do,” Campbell said, via PFT. “I think he’s settled into his own to where he just continues to take it another notch and just continues to get better. Process information, the game slows down for him. He’s playing at a high level. [S]imply in this walkthrough, this is the first taste of this gameplan going into Philly. What he — it’s just unbelievable, what he’s able to grasp, retain, get us into the right play, and we literally just gave it to him. You don’t even have time to digest it. You’re running onto the field and now you’re going through it, you’re walking through it. That’s one of his superpowers, right? He plays with the gray matter, and he’s got the ability to put it on the spot in tight coverage. I think that’s rare to have both. But he knows what helps him and what makes him who he is. He’s got to be able to rely on that. He’s not a guy who’s going to be able to — he’s not Lamar Jackson. So, he leans on what his abilities and skills are. He’s playing at a high level.”

Packers

Packers DC Jeff Hafley could be a head coaching candidate ahead of the 2026 season. Green Bay DE Micah Parsons said he could see Hafley getting hired next offseason and feels the coach brings a similar approach to Cowboys DC Mike Zimmer and Commanders HC Dan Quinn.

“I do see it in his future,” Parsons said, via Matt Schneidman of The Athletic. “I think he’s a very player-first coach, same with ‘Zim’ and same with ‘Q’ (Mike Zimmer and Dan Quinn, Parsons’ former defensive coordinators with head-coaching experience). I don’t want it to happen sooner than later, but it probably will. You know how this league goes. He’s just a hell of a coach and one thing I like is we communicate on such a high level.”

Parsons mentioned that he can give feedback to Hafley, who quickly adjusts to what he’s seeing.

“When I say I want something to go in, he puts it in. He finds a way to adjust and usually he’s not just telling (us) to sit in the system. He understands how good we are and what we can be and our attributes and what we can offer, and he puts it in. He just makes the adjustments that you need as a player and doesn’t put guys in positions. He puts us in positions to win and not for his own self-esteem, like, ‘This is my defense.’ He’s opened it up night and day since I’ve been here and I love it and the guys love it.”

Packers DT Colby Wooden said Hafley has been “great.”

“I love Haf,” Wooden said. “Haf is aggressive. Haf, his Saturday night talks when we watch that film … y’all would be ready to play for him. Nah, Haf is a great DC. Love him. He’s aggressive. He gonna call it. He gonna call it. What we practice, he’s gonna call it in the game. Ain’t no holding it back. Nah, we running it.”

Packers HC Matt LaFleur on Hafley: “He’s a stud. I can’t say enough good things about him. He’s a great mind. He’s a great person, first and foremost.” (Hodkiewicz)

Packers LB Micah Parsons was fined $12,172 for unnecessary roughness for striking/kicking/tripping/ kneeing.