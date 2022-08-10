NFC Notes: Commanders, Micah Parsons, Cowboys, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders HC Ron Rivera said G Trai Turner (quad) is progressing from his injury and is hopeful that he’ll return in the next 10 days in order to participate in at least one series of their preseason opener. (Nicki Jhabvala)

Cowboys

Cowboys LB Micah Parsons isn’t short of motivation and wants to be remembered as one of the all-time greats not only at his position but in all of sports. He also is set on bringing a championship to Dallas.

“The thing that keeps me driving is just my competitive nature,” Parsons said via Jon Machota of The Athletic. “You look at all the great players like (Michael Jordan), you look at LeBron (James) and Kobe (Bryant), they always have this drive to do something bigger than what was ever done before. Bringing a Super Bowl (to Dallas) is where my mind’s at, and that’s what drives me. And what I want to do for my family and this team and what I know I can accomplish with my abilities, that’s what drives me. We talk all the time about so much talent, youth and older kids that go to waste, and I don’t want this to go to waste. I just want to be an example. That’s what drives me for my city and for my family.”

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones compared Parsons to former QB Tony Romo, adding that his competitive spirit is what sets him apart.

“I thought Romo was probably as pure a competitor, certainly equal to anybody I’ve been around,” Jones said. “Tony was competitive in every way, physically and otherwise. Parsons is unique in that he’s competitive in the most challenging physical areas…I don’t want to make more of it than it is, but he brings a competitive spirit that is Mike Tyson-esque. He reminds me of that because he’s in there, involved in areas of our game that are so demanding physically. Yet he brings that extra wind to it, or excelling to it.”

Eagles

Eagles WR Jalen Reagor said that he is now “battling” for playing time this offseason and is hopeful to play his entire career in Philadelphia but must prove he’s worthy of an extension: “This is a humbling experience, you go from first-round pick to battling. We’ve got a hell of a room. Some people have a job, some people don’t. I want to be here for the rest of my career. But it’s a business. I’m going to handle my end.” (Josh Tolentino)

Giants

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan notes Giants LB Blake Martinez has looked healthy and the team has been increasing his workload in practice, which is a good sign.

has looked healthy and the team has been increasing his workload in practice, which is a good sign. He adds Tae Crowder likely is the other linebacker in nickel packages, while the team has been really impressed with sixth-round LB Darrian Beavers.