NFC Notes: Commanders, Mike McCarthy, Cowboys, Giants, Eagles

Commanders

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin commented on the importance of building chemistry with new QB Carson Wentz.

“I think the cool thing is he and I are starting to build [a] really, really good personal relationship, which I think is extremely important,” McLaurin told Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “And just being out there and being able to, you know, finally put the action to the words now. It’s not just what the connection could look like with this and that. I’ve had an admiration for him since he’s been in Philly since my first game of the season. I saw what he can do. And to see that live and go through that and start picking his brain, just start really talking ball, I think that was just one of the best parts of that whole weekend because now we get to start putting the work in and the time in because without that you can’t really get to what we really want to get to.”

Cowboys

Cowboys HC Mike McCarthy is annoyed that his job security is a constant question recently in Dallas.

“It’s irritating that the first question you ask me has nothing to do with how I do my job,” McCarthy told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News. “I show up every day for work to win a championship. How do we win today? That’s what I’m asking. My viewpoint is it’s not a story. It’s a media-driven narrative or at least a narrative-driven outside my realm.”

Giants

Giants C Nick Gates could be returning this season after fracturing his lower leg, but did admit that he wasn’t sure if he would be able to play again.

“I don’t even know,” Gates told the Athletic. “It’s so hard to tell. It’s slow. I don’t know if I’ll definitely be able to play again, but that’s my goal. I want to.”

ESPN’s Jordan Raanan believes that Gates is getting closer to returning this summer after regaining some strength in the broken leg.

“I do understand he’s actually been ramping it up lately,” Raanan said on the Breaking Big Blue podcast. “He did some running, his leg is finally getting some strength back. So, he’s getting closer or he is on track now to get back this summer. But that’s not going to be anytime early in camp, it doesn’t appear.”

Eagles

Eagles DE Brandon Graham revealed during a recent media appearance that this season will not be his last: “I still got that burn on the inside. I love this game… I feel like for me, I just want to make sure I’m enjoying every day…I’m just excited to help the boys because we really do got a bunch of great players this year.” (Eliot Shorr-Parks)