NFC Notes: Commanders, Odell Beckham, Cowboys, Eagles

Commanders
- Commanders HC Ron Rivera when asked if QB Carson Wentz being healthy makes a difference in his mind about potential quarterback changes: “It does. You know going into the second half, scoring early, moving the ball the way we did, it would have been hard for me to make a change right there.” (JP Finlay)
- The Washington Commanders designated TE Curtis Hodges to return from injured reserve. (Twitter)
Cowboys
- Cowboys owner Jerry Jones on WR Odell Beckham: “The reality is time is moving on down the road relative to playing in the playoffs, and so every day diminishes our chances of going forward.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Jones also says QB Dak Prescott played “outstanding” on Sunday despite the loss to the Jaguars. (Calvin Watkins)
- Cowboys WR T.Y. Hilton: “I can still run, so if you think you’re just gonna come up there and play press man-to-man and not get ran by, then you’re crazy.” (Jon Machota)
- Cowboys DC Dan Quinn said the outside corner position in their nickel defense is currently an open competition. Dallas benched Kelvin Joseph on Sunday: “The competition is up for that spot.” (Michael Gehlken)
- Cowboys OC Kellen Moore wants to get WR Michael Gallup more involved in the offense: “I gotta do a better job getting Michael going. That’s on me. Just getting him more opportunities.” (Machota)
Eagles
- Eagles HC Nick Sirianni says QB Gardner Minshew could be starting this week: “He’s ready to roll when his number is called…if he has to go we have 100% confidence in him. He can ball.” (Eliot Shorr-Parks)
- Sirianni will prepare both QB Jalen Hurts and Minshew to face the Cowboys: “We’re going to have to have a plan for both guys to play.” (Ralph Vacchiano)
- Sirianni confirmed Hurts has a sprained shoulder but has not completely ruled him out for this week: “I’ll never put anything past him…he could play this week.” (EJ Smith)
- Hurts said he can throw the ball right now and still has confidence he may be able to play this week. (Smith)
