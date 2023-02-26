NFC Notes: Commanders, Sam Howell, Eagles, Giants

Commanders

Commanders QB Sam Howell was excited to hear that HC Ron Rivera was giving him the opportunity to earn the starting job this offseason.

”I was obviously super excited, super grateful of Coach Rivera for giving me that opportunity,” Howell said, via Commanders Wire. “But the work starts now. I got to take advantage of the opportunity I do have and do everything to try and give this team a chance to win every time single game that we play.”

Howell added that he’s also excited to get to work with new OC Eric Bieniemy.

“Obviously, we haven’t had the chance to talk football yet,” Howell said. “I am super excited to get going. I am a big fan of his, just listening to him talk here I am super impressed with just the man he is. Obviously, he comes from a team that’s had a lot of success, especially on the offensive side of the ball so I am just excited to learn all that stuff and get started with him.”

Eagles

Daniel Jeremiah is intrigued by the Eagles selecting Texas RB Bijan Robinson and adding to their ground game.

“The most consistently highest-rated player in the draft,” Jeremiah said. “Everybody says that Bijan Robinson is not only the best running back in this class, but he’s also one of the five best players in this draft. He’s elite. When you look at that offense with Jalen Hurts, A.J. Brown, DeVonta Smith, and Dallas Goedert, then all of a sudden you drop Bijan Robinson into that mix? Holy moly.”

Jeremiah adds that the team could also go after Illinois CB Devon Witherspoon in the first round.

“I think (Illinois’ Devon) Witherspoon is a stud,” Jeremiah said. “Having been in that building and seen Asante Samuel there, I think you can make an easy comparison with the ability to take the ball away.”

Giants

Dan Duggan of The Athletic says that an obvious cap cut for the Giants this offseason is WR Kenny Golladay , who never seemed to work out after joining the team on a large contract.

