NFC Notes: Commanders, Taylor Heinicke, Packers, Vikings

Commanders

Commanders QB Taylor Heinicke offered up his praise for QB Sam Howell during a recent media appearance, saying that the team will certainly see what he can bring to the table next season.

“We’ve seen Sam do what he can do during practice and through training camp,” Heinicke said Thursday on The Pat McAfee Show. “That dude’s a dawg; that dude can ball. Let’s see what he’s got. Obviously, y’all drafted him for a reason. I’m very excited for him. He’s got a bright future ahead of him if he keeps working hard. So, hopefully, he can keep doing it. All the guys in the locker room believe in him, too.”

Packers

Commanders’ impending free agent QB Taylor Heinicke wouldn’t name teams he’s interested in signing with but said playing for the Packers is a “childhood dream.”

“Yeah, I’m not going to say any teams,” said Heinicke, via CommandersWire. “It’s been a childhood dream of mine to play for the Packers.”

Although Heinicke would like to be a starter, he called being a backup quarterback “one of the best jobs in America.”

“Obviously, I wanna be a starter next year, but being a backup QB in the NFL is probably one of the best jobs in America”

Heinicke said he would love to be back in Washington DC.

“I might be back there. I would love to be back there,” said Heinicke.

Vikings

Vikings’ veteran WR Adam Thielen, who has a potential out in his contract this offseason, is hopeful to retire in Minnesota: “I want to retire a Viking. Will that happen? I don’t know. This is also a business. And I also want my opportunity to show that I can play at a high level. So we’ll see what happens.” (Kevin Seifert)